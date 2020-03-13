AS Tallinna Vesi’s Supervisory Council decided to extend the term of Karl Heino Brookes as the CEO from 22 March 2020. In line with the Articles of Association of the Company, the Supervisory Council elects a Management Board member for a term of three years. The term of Karl Heino Brookes as the CEO will be effective until 22 March 2023. ﻿Karl Brookes does not own any shares in AS Tallinna Vesi.

The term of Keith Haslett as a Supervisory Council member in AS Tallinna Vesi, who is appointed by United Utilities (Tallinn) B.V., was also extended. Keith Haslett has been a Supervisory Council member in AS Tallinna Vesi since 22 January 2018. His term was extended until 23 January 2022. Keith Haslett does not own any shares in AS Tallinna Vesi.



