

Maranello, 13 marzo 2020 – Ferrari has activated additional and even more rigorous preventive measures to guarantee the highest standards of health procedures, following the decree on COVID-19 issued by the Italian Government on March 11.

The workforce present in Maranello and Modena has been reduced to a minimum, while remaining personnel is working remotely, in accordance to the letter and the spirit of the decree.

Whilst continued production relies on the entire supply chain and the situation remains extremely fluid Ferrari has, as of yet, not confronted issues that would materially affect its manufacturing plans.

Ferrari will continue to assess the appropriate balance between the wellbeing of employees, who will remain our priority, with the needs of both our partners and clients.

