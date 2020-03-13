WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC
LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23
13 March 2020

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC
(the “Issuer”)

Compulsory Redemption of WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged and WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged (the “Impacted Products”)

Further to the announcement made by the Issuer on 9 March 2020 (the “Original Notice”), the Issuer confirms that the relevant Compulsory Redemption Amounts per ETP Security for the Impacted Products are as follows:

Product Name  Compulsory Redemption Amount per ETP Security
(USD) 		ISIN  Exchange  Exchange Ticker  SEDOL  Bloomberg Ticker  Reuters Instrument Code 
WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged  0.0166224 IE00B7ZQC614  London Stock Exchange  3LOI  B9CMSS0  3LOI LN  3LOI.L 
3OIL  B7ZQC61  3OIL LN  3OIL.L 
Borsa Italiana  3OIL  BD3CT28  3OIL IM  3OIL.MI 
DE000A133ZT6  Xetra  O1LL  BSJCN70  O1LL GY  O1LL.DE 
WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged  1.8736850 IE00BYTYHS72  London Stock Exchange  3BLR  BYY8QB0  3BLR LN  3BLR.L 
3BRL  BDB6P13  3BRL LN  3BRL.L 
Borsa Italiana  3BRL  BYV7N53  3BRL IM  3BRL.MI 
DE000A2BGQZ2  Xetra  3BFM  BYY8QN2  3BFM GY  3BFM.DE 

The base currency for the both Impacted Products is USD and therefore the Compulsory Redemption Amount per ETP Security is calculated in USD. The Issuer will pay out such amounts in USD on or around the 18 March 2020 (being the “Compulsory Redemption Settlement Date”). The settlement of cash redemption proceeds due to Security Holders holding the relevant Impacted Products in uncertificated form is expected to be made via CREST on or about 20 March 2020.

Please note that if you are holding your securities through a broker or other nominee then it may take longer for the proceeds due to you to be received.  Please speak to your broker or nominee to find out when you can expect your payment to be made and to ask them about any applicable fees and charges.

All other classes of ETP Securities issued by the Issuer will continue to be priced and will continue to trade in their normal manner.

Terms used in this notice and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 3 September 2019.

Further information is available on the website of WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC at www.wisdomtree.eu or by email to infoeu@wisdomtree.com

For and on behalf of
WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer plc