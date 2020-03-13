WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

13 March 2020

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC

(the “Issuer”)

Compulsory Redemption of WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged and WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged (the “Impacted Products”)

Further to the announcement made by the Issuer on 9 March 2020 (the “Original Notice”), the Issuer confirms that the relevant Compulsory Redemption Amounts per ETP Security for the Impacted Products are as follows:

Product Name Compulsory Redemption Amount per ETP Security

(USD) ISIN Exchange Exchange Ticker SEDOL Bloomberg Ticker Reuters Instrument Code WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged 0.0166224 IE00B7ZQC614 London Stock Exchange 3LOI B9CMSS0 3LOI LN 3LOI.L 3OIL B7ZQC61 3OIL LN 3OIL.L Borsa Italiana 3OIL BD3CT28 3OIL IM 3OIL.MI DE000A133ZT6 Xetra O1LL BSJCN70 O1LL GY O1LL.DE WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged 1.8736850 IE00BYTYHS72 London Stock Exchange 3BLR BYY8QB0 3BLR LN 3BLR.L 3BRL BDB6P13 3BRL LN 3BRL.L Borsa Italiana 3BRL BYV7N53 3BRL IM 3BRL.MI DE000A2BGQZ2 Xetra 3BFM BYY8QN2 3BFM GY 3BFM.DE

The base currency for the both Impacted Products is USD and therefore the Compulsory Redemption Amount per ETP Security is calculated in USD. The Issuer will pay out such amounts in USD on or around the 18 March 2020 (being the “Compulsory Redemption Settlement Date”). The settlement of cash redemption proceeds due to Security Holders holding the relevant Impacted Products in uncertificated form is expected to be made via CREST on or about 20 March 2020.

Please note that if you are holding your securities through a broker or other nominee then it may take longer for the proceeds due to you to be received. Please speak to your broker or nominee to find out when you can expect your payment to be made and to ask them about any applicable fees and charges.

All other classes of ETP Securities issued by the Issuer will continue to be priced and will continue to trade in their normal manner.

Terms used in this notice and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 3 September 2019.

Further information is available on the website of WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC at www.wisdomtree.eu or by email to infoeu@wisdomtree.com

For and on behalf of

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer plc