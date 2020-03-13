OAKVILLE, Ontario, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you are getting an early start to your St. Patrick’s Day celebrations on the weekend, MADD Canada and Allstate Insurance Company of Canada are asking you to rely on good planning, not good luck, to get home safely.



“A tragic crash is the last thing on anyone’s mind as they celebrate St. Patrick’s Day,” said MADD Canada National President Jaymie-Lyne Hancock. “But the consequences are all too real when people drive impaired by alcohol, cannabis or other drugs. Please don’t be the person who causes that crash. Plan ahead for a sober ride.”

Hundreds of people are killed and thousands are injured every year in crashes involving alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs. These tragedies are 100% preventable. Whether you are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day this weekend, or on Tuesday, please:



Don’t drive impaired. Plan ahead for a sober ride home – book an Uber , call a cab, take public transit or arrange a designated driver.

, call a cab, take public transit or arrange a designated driver. Don’t accept a ride from a driver who may be impaired.

Call 911 if you see a driver you suspect is impaired.

“Allstate Canada and its agents around the country wish everyone a very Happy St. Patrick’s Day,” said Allstate Canada President and CEO Ryan Michel. “If you’re raising some green pints to celebrate the occasion, please leave the driving to someone sober. Plenty of transportation options are available. Driving impaired is never worth the risk to you, your passengers or others on the road.”

Make the smart choice for a sober and reliable ride home this St. Patrick’s Day with just the push of a button – check out Uber, the Official Designated Ride of MADD Canada. Visit https://www.uber.com/ca/en/u/reasons-to-ride/ for more information.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca .



About Allstate Insurance Company of Canada

Allstate Insurance Company of Canada is a leading home and auto insurer focused on providing its customers prevention and protection products and services for every stage of life. Serving Canadians since 1953, Allstate strives to keep both customers and employees in "Good Hands®" and is proud to have been named a Best Employer in Canada for eight consecutive years. Allstate is committed to making a positive difference in the communities in which it operates and has partnered with organizations such as MADD Canada, United Way and Junior Achievement. To learn more, visit www.allstate.ca . For safety tips and advice, visit www.goodhandsadvice.ca .

