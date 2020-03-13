Company announcement 7



The Copenhagen-Oslo route will suspend sailings from 16 March 2020 until 1 April 2020 as a minimum. The suspension of the route follows the introduction of new national measures to stop the spreading of the Covid-19-virus in both Denmark and Norway.

Freight ferry, port and logistics operations, that generate 84% of DFDS’ total revenue, are so far not materially impacted by the Covid-19-virus.

Contingency planning to mitigate effects of any further possible disruptions to activities is ongoing across DFDS’ network.





Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



Attachment