The Copenhagen-Oslo route will suspend sailings from 16 March 2020 until 1 April 2020 as a minimum. The suspension of the route follows the introduction of new national measures to stop the spreading of the Covid-19-virus in both Denmark and Norway.
Freight ferry, port and logistics operations, that generate 84% of DFDS’ total revenue, are so far not materially impacted by the Covid-19-virus.
Contingency planning to mitigate effects of any further possible disruptions to activities is ongoing across DFDS’ network.
