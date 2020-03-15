Buy-back of shares in Festi amounted to 2.157.876 shares in week 11 2020:

Week Date Time Number of shares Share price Purchase price Purchased shares 11 09.03.2020 10:55 100.000,00 111 11.100.000 2.257.876,00 11 09.03.2020 10:56 50.000,00 110,5 5.525.000 2.307.876,00 11 09.03.2020 12:52 273.664,00 111 30.376.704 2.581.540,00 11 09.03.2020 13:07 115.805,00 111 12.854.355 2.697.345,00 11 10.03.2020 10:20 539.469,00 119,5 64.466.546 3.236.814,00 11 11.03.2020 09:35 433.300,00 118,5 51.346.050 3.670.114,00 11 11.03.2020 12:55 106.169,00 117 12.421.773 3.776.283,00 11 12.03.2020 11:41 539.469,00 100 53.946.900 4.315.752,00 2.157.876,00 242.037.328

This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with Festi‘s buy-back programme announced by notice to Nasdaq OMX Iceland on 2 March 2020.

Prior to the transactions Festi held 3,157,876 of own shares or 0,96% and holds 4,315,752 shares or 1,31% of own shares after the transactions. The maximum of the buy-back is 5,000,000 shares or 1,5% of issued shares. The buy-back programme is in force until 23 March 2020 which is the date for the Annual General Meeting of the company.

The buy-back programme is carried out in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Act on limited liability companies No. 2/1995 and Annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No. 630/2005.