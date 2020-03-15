Buy-back of shares in Festi amounted to 2.157.876 shares in week 11 2020:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Number of shares
|Share price
|Purchase price
|Purchased shares
|11
|09.03.2020
|10:55
|100.000,00
|111
|11.100.000
|2.257.876,00
|11
|09.03.2020
|10:56
|50.000,00
|110,5
|5.525.000
|2.307.876,00
|11
|09.03.2020
|12:52
|273.664,00
|111
|30.376.704
|2.581.540,00
|11
|09.03.2020
|13:07
|115.805,00
|111
|12.854.355
|2.697.345,00
|11
|10.03.2020
|10:20
|539.469,00
|119,5
|64.466.546
|3.236.814,00
|11
|11.03.2020
|09:35
|433.300,00
|118,5
|51.346.050
|3.670.114,00
|11
|11.03.2020
|12:55
|106.169,00
|117
|12.421.773
|3.776.283,00
|11
|12.03.2020
|11:41
|539.469,00
|100
|53.946.900
|4.315.752,00
|2.157.876,00
|242.037.328
This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with Festi‘s buy-back programme announced by notice to Nasdaq OMX Iceland on 2 March 2020.
Prior to the transactions Festi held 3,157,876 of own shares or 0,96% and holds 4,315,752 shares or 1,31% of own shares after the transactions. The maximum of the buy-back is 5,000,000 shares or 1,5% of issued shares. The buy-back programme is in force until 23 March 2020 which is the date for the Annual General Meeting of the company.
The buy-back programme is carried out in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Act on limited liability companies No. 2/1995 and Annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No. 630/2005.
For further information contact Eggert Þór Kristófersson, CEO of Festi hf., (eggert@festi.is)
Festi hf.
Kopavogi, ICELAND
