Buy-back of shares in Festi amounted to 2.157.876 shares in week 11 2020:

WeekDateTimeNumber of sharesShare pricePurchase pricePurchased shares
       
1109.03.202010:55  100.000,00111  11.100.000  2.257.876,00
1109.03.202010:56  50.000,00110,5       5.525.000  2.307.876,00
1109.03.202012:52  273.664,00111  30.376.704  2.581.540,00
1109.03.202013:07  115.805,00111  12.854.355  2.697.345,00
1110.03.202010:20  539.469,00119,5  64.466.546  3.236.814,00
1111.03.202009:35  433.300,00118,5  51.346.050  3.670.114,00
1111.03.202012:55  106.169,00117  12.421.773  3.776.283,00
1112.03.202011:41  539.469,00100  53.946.900  4.315.752,00
     2.157.876,00   242.037.328 

This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with Festi‘s buy-back programme announced by notice to Nasdaq OMX Iceland on 2 March 2020.  

Prior to the transactions Festi held 3,157,876 of own shares or 0,96% and holds 4,315,752 shares or 1,31% of own shares after the transactions. The maximum of the buy-back is 5,000,000 shares or 1,5% of issued shares. The buy-back programme is in force until 23 March 2020 which is the date for the Annual General Meeting of the company.

The buy-back programme is carried out in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Act on limited liability companies No. 2/1995 and Annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No. 630/2005.

For further information contact Eggert Þór Kristófersson, CEO of Festi hf., (eggert@festi.is)