The share buy-back programme runs as from 21 August 2019 and up to and including 31 July 2020. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1,500 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 14/2020 of 25 February 2020. The share buy-back programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

 Number of sharesAverage
purchase price		Transaction value in DKK
Accumulated, last announcement4,007,630228.05913,950,186
9 March 202058,454207.9312,154,504
10 March 202052,639208.5010,975,337
11 March 202047,782206.799,880,792
12 March 202068,466192.9213,208,604
13 March 202069,873192.2913,435,809
Accumulated under the programme4,304,844226.17973,605,233

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 4,304,844 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 5.55% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
                                                         
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank

Contact person: Simon Hagbart Madsen, tel. +45 89 89 71 85.

Attachment