The share buy-back programme runs as from 21 August 2019 and up to and including 31 July 2020. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1,500 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 14/2020 of 25 February 2020. The share buy-back programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of shares
|Average
purchase price
|Transaction value in DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|4,007,630
|228.05
|913,950,186
|9 March 2020
|58,454
|207.93
|12,154,504
|10 March 2020
|52,639
|208.50
|10,975,337
|11 March 2020
|47,782
|206.79
|9,880,792
|12 March 2020
|68,466
|192.92
|13,208,604
|13 March 2020
|69,873
|192.29
|13,435,809
|Accumulated under the programme
|4,304,844
|226.17
|973,605,233
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 4,304,844 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 5.55% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
