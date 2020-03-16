Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital social
Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de commerce et article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF
Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial code and article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation

Dénomination sociale de l’émetteur :Worldline SA
Name and address of the Company :River Ouest
 80 Quai Voltaire
 95870 Bezons
 (code ISIN FR 0011981968)


Date d’arrêté des informations

 

Declaration date		Nombre total d’actions composant le capital

 

Total number of shares		Nombre total de droits de vote

 

Total number of voting rights
 

 

29/02/2020		 

 

182 805 852		Nombre de droits de vote théoriques : 189 823 420

 

Number of theoretical voting rights : 189 823 420

 
  Nombre de droits de vote exerçables* : 189 458 543

 

Number of effective voting rights** :  189 458 543

 

* Nombre de droits de vote exerçables = nombre de droits de vote théoriques (ou nombre total de droits de vote attachés aux actions) – actions privées du droit de vote
** Number of effective voting rights = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) – shares without voting rights

