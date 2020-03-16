JINHUA, CHINA, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group (the “Company”, “we” or “Kandi”) (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), today announced that it would delay the filing of its 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was originally due on March 16, 2020. The impact in China of the current outbreak of COVID-19 has presented significant challenges and undue hardship and expense for the Company to file on a timely basis. The Company has elected to rely on the order recently issued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 4, 2020 providing conditional relief to public companies that are unable to timely comply with their filing obligations as a result of the novel coronavirus.

In response to the Chinese central government’s call to contain COVID-19 and to protect employee health, Kandi’s offices had been closed since January 2020 and operations did not restart until late February. The accounting team and independent auditor were also not able to conduct on-site accounting and auditing work until March. Considering the lack of time for the compilation, dissemination and review of the information required to be presented, the Company decided to rely on the SEC Order and will endeavor to file the Annual Report no later than April 30, 2020, which is 45 days after the Original Due Date.

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua Economic Development Zone, Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of various vehicular products. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. ("Kandi Vehicles") and its subsidiaries, SC Autosports, LLC, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Kandi in the United States and Fengsheng Automobile Technology Group Co., Ltd (formerly known as Kandi Electric Vehicles Group Co., Ltd., the “Affiliate Company”). Kandi Vehicles has established itself as one of China's leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle parts and off-road vehicles.

In 2013, Kandi Vehicles and Geely Group, China's leading automaker, jointly invested in the establishment of the Affiliate Company in order to develop, manufacture and sell pure electric vehicle ("EV") products. Geely Group (including its affiliate) and Kandi Vehicles currently holds 78% and 22% of the equity interests in the Affiliate Company, respectively. The Affiliate Company has established itself as one of the driving forces in the development and the manufacturing of pure EV products in China.

More information about KNDI is available on the Company's corporate website at http://www.kandivehicle.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Follow us on Twitter: @ Kandi_Group

Contacts:



In U.S. (English or Chinese)



Ms. Kewa Luo

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Phone: +1 (212) 551-3610

Email: IR@kandigroup.com

In China (English or Chinese)

Ms. Susie Wang (Wang Yuanheng)

The Blueshirt Group

Phone: +86 (138) 1081-7454

Email: susie@blueshirtgroup.com



