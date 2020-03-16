SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connor ( http://connor-consulting.com/ ), a global leader in contract compliance and software licensing solutions today announced the launch of their customer engagement organization to support its continued efforts to help its clients maximize license and compliance revenue.



“Companies are struggling to engage with customers and prospects in order to drive revenue. They’re hamstrung with a lack of resources and tooling they need to cast a wide net and engage with all opportunities,” said Viresh Chana, CEO of Connor. “As we continue to evolve our business with the goal of delivering the highest levels of service to our customers, it’s imperative that we provide support where they need it most.”

Connor’s customer engagement team will augment and streamline outbound marketing campaigns and outreach programs with the goal of capturing new or lost revenue. One of the main struggles licensing and compliance organizations struggle with is having the bandwidth and processes to effectively engage with their entire customer base. As a result, concessions are often made as teams are forced to prioritize higher valued accounts over small/medium businesses, leaving revenue on the table.

“The launch of a dedicated customer engagement team provides our customers with highly-skilled compliance professionals focused on supporting program needs,” explained Chana. “The customer is at the core of everything we do and this initiative is an example of how we’ll continue to do what it takes to ensure their success.”

For more information about Connor, visit http://www.connor-consulting.com/ .

About Connor

Connor is a global professional services firm focused on providing high-value services to customers around the globe. What makes us different from our competitors is expressed in our motto: Unparalleled Experience. Inspired Outcomes. Our team of experts has decades of Big-4 and industry experience in providing clients with innovative solutions that have a direct and measurable impact on their bottom line.

Press Contact:

Viresh Chana

(408) 771-4680

viresh@connor-consulting.com

SOURCE Connor

Related Links

http://www.connor-consulting.com