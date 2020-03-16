Octopus AIM VCT plc

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

16 March 2020

Issue of Supplementary Prospectus

The Boards of Octopus AIM VCT plc and Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the “Companies") announce that a Supplementary Prospectus (the “Supplementary Prospectus") relating to the Offers for Subscription to raise up to £20 million, in aggregate, with an over-allotment facility of up to £10 million, in aggregate (the “Offers”), in the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 tax years has been published today.

The Supplementary Prospectus refers to (i) the publication of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc's annual report and accounts for the year ended 30 November 2019 (the "2019 Accounts"), certain information from which is incorporated by reference into the Supplementary Prospectus and (ii) the publication by the Companies of their NAVs as at 9 March 2020.





A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus and the 2019 Accounts have been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at:





http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM





Copies of the Supplementary Prospectus will also be available from the Company's website:

http://www.octopusinvestments.com

