SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM), a market leader in MEMS timing, today announced the company will be added to the Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes, effective after the market opens on March 23, 2020, as part of the quarterly addition of qualifying IPOs.



Membership in the Russell 3000 Index, which is comprised of the 3,000 largest U.S. companies as ranked by market capitalization, also means automatic inclusion in the Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its respective Russell U.S. Indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

“Our inclusion in the Russell 3000 Index marks another exciting milestone following the company’s successful IPO in November 2019 and serves to further increase awareness of SiTime as a leading pure-play provider of advanced timing solutions,” said Rajesh Vashist, president and CEO of SiTime Corporation. “With our differentiated silicon MEMS technology, industry-leading analog capabilities and unmatched system-level integration expertise, SiTime is uniquely positioned to capitalize on opportunities in the $8 billion timing market.”

The Russell U.S. Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for passive funds and investment products and as benchmarks for active investment strategies.

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group. For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com .

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is a market leader in silicon MEMS timing. Our programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With over 1.5 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit www.sitime.com .

