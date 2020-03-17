HERZLIYA, Israel, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viewbix Inc. (OTCQB: VBIX) was notified by OTC Markets (“OTC”) on March 13, 2020 of recent trading and promotional activity regarding its common stock. The Company has been informed that this may have resulted in a higher-than-average trading volume in the Company's stock. The Company was informed that newsletters and emails were sent from a non-affiliated third party source.



The Company had no knowledge of the unauthorized promotional activity until it was notified by OTC Markets and given a copy of the material. It was not involved, directly or indirectly, with the creation, distribution or payment of the promotional materials related to the Company and its security. The Company had no awareness or editorial control over the content in the materials.

Upon conducting due diligence inquiries regarding the unauthorized promotional activity, the Company has determined that the content of the promotions contains incomplete and unvetted information with speculative language regarding the Company’s business performance and its common stock, while looking to capitalize on the current market volatility caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The Company encourages those interested in the Company to rely solely on information included in its press releases and its filings and disclosures made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (through the EDGAR Database) and OTC Markets Group.

Upon completing a thorough inquiry of the Company’s officers, directors, major shareholders (i.e., shareholders owning 10% or more of the Company's securities) and service providers, the Company confirms that none of the aforementioned have been involved, directly or indirectly, with the creation, distribution or payment of the promotional materials that triggered the issue at hand. Additionally, the Company confirms that its officers, directors and major shareholders, have not sold or purchased the Company's securities within the past 90 days on the open market.

The Company engaged Kite Hill Public Relations on October 28, 2019, JTC Communications on November 1, 2019, and MDM Worldwide Solutions, Inc. on April 1, 2019. The Company terminated its engagement with JTC Communications on December 19, 2019, and with Kite Hill Public Relations and MDM Worldwide Solutions, Inc. on December 31, 2019.

The Company has not at any point issued shares or convertible instruments allowing conversion to equity securities at prices constituting a discount to the current market rate at the time of the issuance.

About Viewbix

Viewbix is a video analytics and technology company that helps companies understand what messages are resonating with their video viewers and how to leverage that data to enrich and empower a more effective video experience. For more information, please visit www.viewbix.com.

