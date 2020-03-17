Octopus Titan VCT plc

17 March 2020

Update on Net Asset Value and Cash Levels

The Board of Octopus Titan VCT plc announces that as of 11 March 2020 the unaudited net asset value of the Company totalled £930 million, based on an unaudited NAV of 93.8 pence per share, of which £308 million is held in cash, being 33% of the net asset value.

The unaudited net asset value of the Company as at 31 December 2019 was £905 million, based on an unaudited NAV of 95.2 pence per share, of which £282.3 million was held in cash being 31% of the net asset value.

