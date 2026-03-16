Octopus Titan VCT plc

Net Asset Value Update

The Board of Octopus Titan VCT plc (‘the Company’) announces, following a number of write-offs in the period, that it is estimated the unaudited Net Asset Value (‘NAV’) per ordinary share as at 31 December 2025 will decrease by approximately -6% to -8% compared to the Company’s last reported NAV per ordinary share of 47.7p (as at 30 June 2025).

Further details and confirmation of the audited NAV, will be provided in the year end results to be published by the Company in April 2026.

Post Year End Realisation

Since the 31 December 2025 financial year end, the Company has exchanged contracts for the sale of a majority of its stake in a portfolio company, which is expected to generate cash proceeds for the Company of over £21m on completion. The expected proceeds are a multiple of investment cost and materially above the 30 June 2025 holding value of the portfolio company.

The Board recognises that investors will be disappointed by the decline in NAV during the period, but welcomes the post year‑end exit as an encouraging sign of progress following the Company’s strategic review and the implementation of the transition plan. The transaction highlights the underlying potential within the portfolio and represents a positive step as the Company continues to execute its new strategy.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as specified within the Market Abuse Regulation (EU No. 596/2014). Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulation Information Service this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75