TIVERTON, ON, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bruce Power site continues to generate one-third of Ontario’s electricity and we are committed to maintaining this important reliability moving forward to ensure the province can count on a stable supply of electricity.

We will deliver this, in cooperation with our Unions, while protecting our people and following guidance from the province to do our part in proactive efforts for the containment of COVID-19. We have extensive plans in place based on years of drills, exercises and scenario planning, and we have sharpened these in recent weeks based on current events. We remain proactive and diligent and are in close coordination with appropriate government organizations and agencies at all levels.

The site will also continue with the production of Cobalt-60 that we supply to Ottawa-based Nordion to be used in the treatment of cancer but largely for the sterilization of medical equipment around the world which is essential to the current fight against COVID-19. We will be completing our final shipments of Cobalt-60 - planned for the first half of 2020 - to Nordion this week.

With construction activities still progressing across Ontario, we continue to advance key activities related to our Life-Extension Program with appropriate precautions for workers consistent with guidance from the authorities. Bruce Power’s Unit 6 Major Component Replacement (MCR) Project, which commenced on January 17, has completed a key milestone as crews completed the removal of 5,760 fuel bundles from the reactor’s 480 fuel channels. Work on this project is now focused on the installation of 16 pre-fabricated isolation panels, known as bulkheads, and is progressing to plan with the precautions put in place.

We are extremely proud of the people who work at the Bruce Power site and support our operation. We are grateful for their unwavering support and professionalism.

We continue to ask everyone to please be diligent in protecting yourselves against contracting the virus, and we recommend that you follow http://www.ontario.ca/coronavirus for the latest information on how to stay safe and healthy.

About Bruce Power

Formed in 2001, Bruce Power is an electricity company based in Bruce County, Ontario. We are powered by our people. Our 4,200 employees are the foundation of our accomplishments and are proud of the role they play in safely delivering clean, reliable, low-cost nuclear power to families and businesses across the province. Bruce Power has worked hard to build strong roots in Ontario and is committed to protecting the environment and supporting the communities in which we live. Learn more at www.brucepower.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

