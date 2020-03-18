MONTREAL, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray wants to do its part for families and individuals in quarantine or voluntary self-isolation during the COVID-19 outbreak. Starting today, Stingray will give one-month access to free content in three of its popular apps: Stingray Karaoke, Stingray Qello, and Stingray Classica. This offering will provide much-needed entertainment for the whole family from the comfort of home.



The Stingray Karaoke app’s entire catalog of over 50,000 songs will provide hours of fun for those looking for ways to pass the time and lift their spirits during work and school shutdowns. For concert-lovers, Stingray Qello will unlock popular titles of full-length productions with a special focus on artists who have canceled or postponed their shows. Viewers can relive Madonna’s Confession Tour, Miley Cyrus’s Bangerz Tour, or watch the documentary Sensation: The Story of Tommy, featuring The Who, amongst many others.

For classical music aficionados, the Stingray Classica app offers hours of breathtaking shows that will delight both young and old. Viewers can tune into Verdi’s La Traviata from the Teatro Real Madrid, concerts from the London Symphony Orchestra, as well as fascinating documentaries about legendary musicians, such as Maria Callas and Yehudi Menuhin.

“Over the past few weeks, we have witnessed heartwarming acts of solidarity and kindness. It was a given that Stingray had to do its part for those whose routines are disrupted by being thrown into close quarters for weeks, especially families with young children,” said Eric Boyko, President, Co-founder, and CEO of Stingray. “One only has to witness Italians singing in solidarity from their balconies to understand the healing power of music. By offering the Stingray Karaoke, Stingray Qello, and Stingray Classica apps free for the next month, we want to give individuals and families under lockdown moments of joy and levity in these times of anxiety.”

Stingray Karaoke App at a Glance

50,000+ songs from today and decades past in many languages and genres including pop, rock, R&B, hip-hop, country, Latin, and more



Disney favorites including Frozen, Moana, Beauty and the Beast, and The Descendants



Songs in the style of today’s top-charting artists (Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Imagine Dragons) and yesterday’s legends (Elvis, The Beatles, Bon Jovi, Queen, ABBA)



Pre-made party mixes in a variety of themes including “Party Time,” “Karaoke #Hits,” “Totally ‘80s,” “Disco Party,” and “Motown Classics”

Stingray Karaoke can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play. Unlimited access to the entire song catalog is available until April 18, 2020.

Stingray Qello App at a Glance



Full-length concert films and music documentaries in all genres: rock, pop, country, hip-hop, jazz, and more



Features recent releases and must-see iconic performances





Option to build customized setlists with tracks from your favorite concerts





VIP access to live-streaming of festivals, shows, and music events

Stingray Qello can be downloaded from the App Store, Google Play, Amazon and the Roku Store, and it is also available directly on the web at www.qello.com. Limited access to selected titles is available until April 18, 2020.

Stingray Classica App at a Glance



Breathtaking orchestral performances, operas, ballets, and music documentaries



New titles added every month





High-quality audio and stunning visuals





Prestigious productions from all over the world





Features a wide variety of genres: popular, romantic, contemporary, and more

Access to all titles on Stingray Classica is available for one month by visiting www. stingray.com/freemonthclassica and entering the gift code freeview.

