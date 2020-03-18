San Francisco and Los Angeles, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that Joshua M. Henderson has joined its offices in San Francisco and Los Angeles as a partner. The employment and labor litigator comes from Seyfarth Shaw, where he served as national vice chair of its labor management relations group.

Henderson represents a wide array of companies in all aspects of labor relations, including negotiating contracts; arbitrating discharge and contract disputes; strikes; secondary boycotts; union elections; and related litigation. He counsels clients on safety compliance and defends employers before OSHA, California regulatory boards and other agencies.

Henderson – who also handles wage and hour class actions, EEOC systemic litigation, and sexual harassment, discrimination, and other claims – is Norton Rose Fulbright’s fifth lateral partner hire in California since October, as the firm continues to grow its presence on the West Coast.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“California continues to be a high priority growth opportunity for our firm, and Josh’s addition as a highly experienced and well respected litigator with strong corporate connections fits perfectly with our overall strategy.”

Shauna Clark, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Head of Employment and Labor, commented:

“Labor relations disputes are among the more complex disputes companies face, and we will have an opportunity to connect Josh with these opportunities from our California client base. With employment litigation on the rise, he is a significant addition for our firm and clients.”

Henderson, a prolific legal writer and thought leader in the labor and employment field, said:

“I’m thrilled to be joining Norton Rose Fulbright because of its global reach and commitment to expanding its California footprint. My employment and labor practice is a great fit with its model of being a full-service operation for West Coast clients.”

Licensed to practice in California and Illinois, Henderson earned his JD at George Washington University Law School and his BA at the University of Notre Dame.



