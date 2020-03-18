BETHESDA, Md., March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT), a global solution provider in the reverse supply chain with the world’s largest marketplace for business surplus, is pleased to highlight its upcoming auctions of Drilling and Well Service Equipment on its newest online auction marketplace, www.AllSurplus.com . Information on over 30 assets for sale, including Tier 2 and Tier 3 assets, can be found on AllSurplus including detailed product descriptions and photographs.



AllSurplus leverages Liquidity Services’ 20 years of experience selling over $1.5 billion of heavy equipment assets in over 100 categories.

“The demand for Tier 2 and Tier 3 equipment continues to stay strong across the globe,” said Michael Smith, senior director of heavy equipment sales for Liquidity Services. “The availability of parts and the ability to service these units without relying on a dealership makes them ideal for any company or individual.”

Featured assets include:

Interested buyers can view the items through the www.AllSurplus.com marketplace by selecting Energy Equipment from the main category list and then selecting the Drilling and Well Service subcategory. Bidding on featured items is currently open through March 25, 2020. For further questions, please contact Michael Smith and Cody Jones at heavy.equipment@liquidityservices.com or 832-622-0133.

AllSurplus is Liquidity Services’ newest online marketplace for business surplus, ranging from heavy equipment to transportation assets to industrial machinery. It’s powered by the most experienced and trusted company in the surplus industry: Liquidity Services, which has supported over 14,000 sellers and 3.6 million buyers across the globe. AllSurplus buyers have direct access to the surplus assets across Liquidity Services network of marketplaces, all in one centralized location.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. The company employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government sellers. Our superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 14,000 sellers worldwide. With over $8 billion in completed transactions, and approximately 3.6 million buyers in almost 200 countries and territories, we are the proven leader in delivering smart commerce solutions. Visit us at LiquidityServices.com .

