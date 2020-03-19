GOFORE PLC COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT 19 MARCH 2020 AT 9.15



The Finnish National Agency for Education selected Gofore and Cybercom Finland to maintain its Studyinfo services



The Finnish National Agency for Education has selected Gofore Plc and Cybercom Finland Oy to manage the maintenance of the Studyinfo (Opintopolku) services and the further development of these services. The agreement will enter into force on 1 August, 2020 and will remain in force until further notice. The agreement has an annual procurement value of approximately EUR 2.5 million and an estimated total value of the procurement EUR 7 million. There is an agreement between the companies to divide the work in half.

The Studyinfo.fi consists of various services that were taken into use in stages during 2013-2019. Other services of the Finnish National Agency for Education targeted for the learners can later be added to maintenance. The services are mainly used to fulfill the statutory tasks of the Finnish National Agency for Education.

The maintenance of the services is carried out as expert work. Gofore and Cybercom are responsible for the integration of the underlying information systems, technical functionality and small-scale development work as part of the normal maintenance.

Gofore has served the Finnish National Agency for Education since 2011. Gofore, together with Cybercom, has been building and developing the Studyinfo services since the beginning.

The Finnish National Agency for Education adopted the decision on this matter on 18 March, 2020. The resolution is entered into force after the appeal period under the Act on Public contracts has expired.

