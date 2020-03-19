Suominen Corporation’s stock exchange release on March 19, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. (EET)



Ernesto Levy, Senior Vice President, Americas business area and a member of Suominen's Executive Team, has decided to pursue career opportunities outside the company and will leave Suominen on April 6, 2020. He has worked for Suominen since 2015, heading previously Convenience business area.

Process to recruit a successor has already been initiated. Lynda Kelly will act as interim SVP, Americas business area in addition to her role as SVP, Business Development.



"I would like to thank Ernesto for his contribution to the company both in his previous role in heading Convenience business as well as in his new role in Americas business area. I also want to thank him for his valuable contribution in the Executive Team," says Petri Helsky, President and CEO of Suominen.

