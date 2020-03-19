OCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC
DIRECTORATE CHANGE
19 March 2020
The Board of Directors of Octopus AIM VCT Plc (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Boteler as a non-executive Director of the Company with immediate effect.
Andrew Boteler is a chartered accountant and was formerly Chief Financial Officer of Gooch & Housego PLC. Andrew is Finance Director of Riverford Organic Farmers Limited, the largest organic fresh food retailer in the UK. Andrew has over twenty five years working in the manufacturing sector, the last seventeen being spent with high technology manufacturing companies.
There are no further disclosures required to be made in accordance with LR 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority.
For further information please contact:
Graham Venables
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
020 3935 3803
Octopus AIM VCT PLC
London, UNITED KINGDOM