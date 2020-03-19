



Press Release – Paris, March 19, 2020



Danone publishes its 2019 Universal Registration Document

Danone filed its 2019 Universal Registration Document with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on March 19, 2020.

The 2019 Universal Registration Document includes notably:

the Annual Financial Report;

the Board of Directors’ report on the corporate governance;

the description of the share buyback program; and

the management report including non-financial performance statement.

This 2019 Universal Registration Document contains the financial outlook for 2020 that was communicated on February 26, 2020. Danone remains extremely vigilant and closely monitors the situation created by the COVID-19 outbreak although its length and impact remain uncertain at this stage.

This 2019 Universal Registration Document is available to the public in accordance with applicable regulations and is also available on Danone’s website (www.danone.com), on the “Investors / Publications & events / Registration Documents/URD” section.

The draft resolutions presented at the Shareholders’ Meeting on April 28, 2020 as well as the Board of Directors' report on those resolutions are also available on Danone’s website (www.danone.com), on the “Investors / Shareholders / Shareholders' Meeting” section.

