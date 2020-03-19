BETHESDA, Md., March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT), a global solution provider in the reverse supply chain with the world’s largest marketplace for business surplus, is pleased to highlight its current auctions of late-model Heavy Duty Tractor Trucks through its newest online auction marketplace, www.AllSurplus.com . All 13 assets are currently open for online bidding with closing dates through March 26, 2020. Detailed asset descriptions and photographs are available through the listing pages for each asset.



AllSurplus currently features over 5,000 assets for sale and leverages Liquidity Services’ 20 years of experience selling over $1.5 billion of heavy equipment assets in over 100 categories.

“These Freightliner Cascadia tractors are ideal for any business that is seeking to create or add additional tractors to its fleet,” said Michael Smith, senior director of heavy equipment sales for Liquidity Services. “More and more companies are choosing to purchase pre-owned equipment to lower their upfront costs and positively impact their bottom line.”

Featured assets include :

Eight Freightliner Cascadia 113 and 132 trucks with model years ranging from 2014 to 2016 are available in Bellville, TX. All tractors are white and from a single fleet.

Five Freightliner Cascadia 125 tractors including model years 2016 and 2019 are available in Chicago, IL. All tractors are green and from a single fleet.

Interested buyers can view the items through the www.AllSurplus.com marketplace by selecting Freightliner Cascadia in the search tool bar. Bidding on featured items is currently open through March 25, 2020. For further questions, please contact Michael Smith and Cody Jones at heavy.equipment@liquidityservices.com or 832-622-0133.

AllSurplus is Liquidity Services’ newest online marketplace for business surplus, ranging from heavy equipment to transportation assets and industrial machinery. AllSurplus is the smartest, fastest way to sell heavy equipment as sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. AllSurplus is powered by the most experienced and trusted company in the surplus industry: Liquidity Services, which has supported over 14,000 sellers and 3.6 million buyers across the globe. AllSurplus buyers have direct access to the surplus assets across Liquidity Services network of marketplaces, all in one centralized location.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. The company employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government sellers. Our superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 14,000 sellers worldwide. With over $8 billion in completed transactions, and approximately 3.6 million buyers in almost 200 countries and territories, we are the proven leader in delivering smart commerce solutions. Visit us at LiquidityServices.com .

