Tulikivi Corporation cancels its Annual General Meeting on 22 April 2020 and postpones it to a later date.

Tulikivi Corporation takes the threat of the coronavirus (COVID-19) seriously and has, on the basis of developments and the guidance of the Finnish Government, decided to postpone the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 22 April 2020.

On 16 March 2020, the Finnish Government announced that public gatherings will be limited to a maximum of ten persons.

In accordance with the Finnish Government’s guidance, Tulikivi’s Board of Directors has decided that the Annual General Meeting will not be held due to the prevailing exceptional circumstances.

Tulikivi Corporation wants to ensure a safe meeting environment both for its shareholders and employees.

Tulikivi's Board of Directors will convene the Annual General Meeting at a later date.

Helsinki, 20 March 2020

