Tulikivi’s Remuneration Policy published

Tulikivi, Stock Exchange Release, 20 March 2020 at 14:15 EET

Tulikivi has published the Remuneration Policy for the Governing Bodies, which will be presented in the Annual General Meeting 2020.

The remuneration policy is attached to this release and available at www.tulikivi.com

