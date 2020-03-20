Tulikivi’s Remuneration Policy published
Tulikivi, Stock Exchange Release, 20 March 2020 at 14:15 EET
Tulikivi’s Remuneration Policy published
Tulikivi has published the Remuneration Policy for the Governing Bodies, which will be presented in the Annual General Meeting 2020.
The remuneration policy is attached to this release and available at www.tulikivi.com
Helsinki, 20 March 2020
TULIKIVI CORPORATION
Board of Directors
Further information: Heikki Vauhkonen, Managing Director, tel. +358 (0)207 0 207
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.tulikivi.com
Attachment
Tulikivi Corporation
Juuka, FINLAND
TULIKIVI CORPORATION´S REMUNERATION POLICYFILE URL | Copy the link below
Tulikivi Oyj LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: