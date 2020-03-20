Ultimate Medical Academy set up drive-through stations to streamline the process of moving desktop computers and other equipment to the home offices of more than 1,500 Tampa Bay area team members to support social distancing and help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Ultimate Medical Academy President Thomas Rametta (left) helps team members move their desktop workstations and other equipment to as the institution transitions more than 1,500 Tampa Bay area team members to remote work environments to support social distancing and help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Tampa, Fla., March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIDEO B-ROLL OF DRIVE-THROUGH STATIONS: https://bit.ly/3ddCM48

Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA), an accredited, nonprofit healthcare educational institution based in the Tampa Bay area, has transitioned more than 1,500 of its office-based team members in Florida and New York to remote work in response to the global outbreak of the coronavirus and COVID-19. The organization has just over 2,000 team members nationwide, approximately 400 of whom are staff and faculty who were already working remotely.

“We are working hard to do our part to help flatten the curve and address this unprecedented situation,” said UMA President Thomas Rametta. “For us, that means doing everything we can to help protect our team members and our community while continuing to support our healthcare students and partners around the country.”

In late February, when health authorities heightened alerts for the United States around the spread of the coronavirus, UMA convened an Incident Management Team of leaders and specialists from across the organization to continuously monitor and respond to guidance from those and other authorities.

“Being based in Florida, we have emergency operations and continuity plans with hurricane season in mind. We’re finding that many of those strategies can be applied to this situation too,” said UMA Incident Commander, Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff, David Donahue. “No one can do anything to change the course of a storm. However, we can take action to protect our employees and help shift the curve of this outbreak, by creating more social distance and practicing good health habits.”

Shared services team members in UMA’s New York and Tampa locations are mostly equipped with laptops. Those teams transitioned to remote work late last week. The institution’s online faculty were already working remotely. However, most of the organization’s team members provide a range of student services – admissions, learner services, student finance and career services – working from centers to support the institution’s more than 14,000 distance learners nationwide. Transitioning those teams and ensuring they remain prepared to support UMA’s student population required the swift but careful transfer of desktop workstations and equipment, as well as the development of communications and technical support plans to help team members get up and running in their home offices as quickly and smoothly as possible.

“There may be a few technical challenges as we adjust to this way of working for the time being, but we are prepared to work through those,” said Rametta. “The important thing is that our team members are equipped and able to work remotely for their safety and the health of our community. In turn, we will be able to continue supporting our students and the healthcare employers we partner with during this important time.”

Founded in 1994, UMA is accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES) and has more than 55,000 alumni nationwide.

In addition to offering online healthcare diploma and associate degree programs, UMA also has a campus in Clearwater, Florida that serves approximately 150 students in clinical healthcare programs. Students at this campus are primarily focused on patient-facing roles that require the mastery of clinical skills. Currently, the Clearwater campus is on Spring Break, and the organization is extending the duration of that break for one week as the campus implements additional tools and resources for blended learning.

“Our online allied health programs have continued without interruption, and we are focused on ensuring continuity of instruction for our clinical programs at the Clearwater Campus,” said Geordie Hyland, UMA Executive Vice President. “Our mission is to equip and empower students to excel in healthcare careers, and we are fully committed to that. The current situation shines light on the important work that healthcare professionals and institutions provide.”

“On behalf of everyone at UMA, we are grateful for the work healthcare professionals are doing at this critical time,” said Rametta. “They are on the front lines treating patients and managing new processes and challenges around this issue. It’s clearly the right time to promote and practice the prevention guidelines they’ve issued.”

About Ultimate Medical Academy: The need for skilled healthcare workers in the United States is critical and continues to grow. Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) is an accredited, nonprofit educational institution that helps to meet that need by equipping and empowering students to do vital work at the heart of healthcare. In addition to offering diploma and degree programs, UMA works closely with healthcare companies to connect students directly to job opportunities.

Founded in 1994 and based in Tampa, Florida, UMA offers hands-on learning at its main campus in Clearwater, Florida as well as content-rich, interactive programs through its online campus. The institution supports students through every step of their journey with access to academic support, interview and resume coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more.

UMA has more than 55,000 alumni and 14,000 students nationwide. It also has three individually accredited centers for Continuing Medical Education (CME) that provide ongoing training and professional development opportunities to more than 30,000 physicians, nurses and other medical professionals throughout the U.S. annually.

UMA is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES). The continuing medical education programs are individually accredited and are not included within the institution’s grant of accreditation from ABHES.

Crystal Lauderdale Ultimate Medical Academy 8137284294 media@ultimatemedical.edu