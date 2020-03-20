TORONTO, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc., a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems, today announced that as a result of actions taken on behalf of the Company’s automotive OEM customers in both North America and Europe in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, including temporary plant closures, as well as uncertainty regarding the duration and business impact of the virus, it is withdrawing its previously-disclosed financial guidance and medium-term outlook.



“These announced customer plant shutdowns will affect the Company’s own production levels during the remainder of Q1 2020 and likely beyond, as restarting of production could be delayed, and partial or full shutdowns may continue. Additionally, if the virus persists or government actions in response to COVID-19 continue, demand may be impacted as consumers adjust buying patterns,” said Fred Di Tosto, Chief Financial Officer. “Given the elevated level of uncertainty, the Company is withdrawing its financial guidance for the first quarter of 2020 (Q1 2020) as well as its 2021 outlook.”

“At Martinrea, employee safety is paramount and central to the Company’s vision, mission and culture. We have taken many measures to protect our employees during the COVID-19 outbreak, including social distancing, work from home where possible, and enhanced safety procedures,” said Rob Wildeboer, Executive Chairman. “To date, we have not experienced any cases of COVID-19, though we are prepared to act in the unfortunate event that they arise. While our plants have remained open up to these recent announcements by our automotive OEM customers, their continued operation and level of production will be dictated by the actions and activity levels at the operations of our customers.”

“Our business remains strong and we are well positioned to address the major challenges our Company and our industry are currently facing. Our contingency planning gives us confidence we will work our way through this difficult time, potentially capitalizing on opportunities as and if they arise,” said Pat D’Eramo, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As always, but particularly in this time of uncertainty, balance sheet preservation is a top priority, and, as such, we have temporarily suspended our share buyback program in order to conserve cash. We are also in discussion with our lenders regarding additional flexibility for our credit facilities, if needed. We are proactively taking these measures in order to prudently manage downside risk, not because there is an explicit need for additional financing.”

“While these are certainly trying times, we have managed through downturns and negative industry and macroeconomic developments in the past and we have emerged stronger as a result. We expect the COVID-19 situation and the current economic challenges to be no different. Our industry is healthier today than it was heading into the last downturn, and Martinrea is in a position of relative strength within our industry. While the COVID-19 situation remains fluid, we intend to provide a further update when we report our Q1 2020 results in May,” concluded Mr. D’Eramo.

