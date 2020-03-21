MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This morning, Loblaw Companies Limited announced that existing employees across its stores will receive a premium of two dollars per hour, retroactive to March 8, 2020.



Loblaw Companies also announced further employee and customer safety efforts inside those locations, including the installation of plexiglass dividers at checkouts and pharmacy counters, and improving social distance through limiting the number of customers in the store.

“This premium is well deserved for these current frontline employees. It’s an important recognition for the essential work of our grocery and pharmacy workers during this crisis,” said UFCW Local 175 President Shawn Haggerty. “The premium and the increased focus on safety and social distancing comes after discussions and pressure from the Union and we will continue to advocate for these protections throughout this crisis and beyond. I call on all employers to follow this example and recognize their employees with a pay premium and a focus on keeping them safe.”

The Union is reviewing the concerns and issues of our Membership throughout the COVID-19 crisis with all employer groups on an ongoing basis. In letters to employers and in discussions, the Union has called for all employers to pay premiums, implement safety and social distancing protocols, and ensure employment and pay security for those who are unable to work. As this crisis evolves, the Membership can continue to count on their Union to keep fighting for their rights and protection.

“This is an unprecedented event and conditions are changing daily,” said President Haggerty. “Our Union will work hard to keep the focus on ensuring that our membership is protected and secure throughout this crisis and going forward. I want to thank all the frontline workers for doing the hard work of keeping us healthy, safe and fed.”

UFCW Locals 175& 633 represent over 70,000 workers in all workplace sectors including over 41,000 workers in Retail Grocery and Pharmacy.

For more information please contact:

Tim Deelstra

Engagement & Media Relations Strategist, UFCW Locals 175 & 633

226-750-4366 or media@ufcw175.com