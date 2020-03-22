Buy-back of shares in Festi amounted to 329.655 shares in week 12 2020:

Week Date Time Shares Share price Purchase price Purchased shares 12 16.3.2020 10:05 329.655,00 99 32.635.845,00 4.645.407,00

This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with Festi‘s buy-back programme announced by notice to Nasdaq OMX Iceland on 2 March 2020.

Prior to the transactions Festi held 4.315.752 of own shares or 1,31% and holds 4.645.407 shares or 1,41% of own shares after the transactions.The buy-back programme has now been closed.

The buy-back programme is carried out in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Act on limited liability companies No. 2/1995 and Annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No. 630/2005.