23 March 2020 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, has repurchased 167,378 of its own shares in the period from 16 March 2020 up to and including 20 March 2020 at an average price of €13.26. This is in accordance with the repurchase in order to cover obligations from employee incentive plans and stock dividends as announced on Friday 6 March 2020. The consideration of this repurchase was € 2.2 million.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 418,319 shares for a total consideration of €6.4 million.

For more detailed information see: https://www.arcadis.com/en/global/investors/share-information/share-buyback-program/

