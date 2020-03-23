Asker, Norway (23 March 2020) – TGS, a leading provider of multi-client geoscience data for exploration & production (E&P) companies, today announced that it has completed, on-time, the processing of its Erlend Wild West multi-client 3D seismic survey west of Shetland. This data, which offers an enhanced subsurface image of the region to assist in the geological understand of this highly prolific region, is now available and being delivered to first customers.

Erlend Wild West is a 3,900-square kilometer survey consisting of 1,900 square kilometers of data acquired during a project which began in the autumn of 2018, using Clari-Fi broadband technology to deliver high fidelity imaging of the subsurface, along with a number of vintage surveys, including EW12 3D.

The combination of processing of new and reprocessing of vintage data for this survey area has realized a significant upshift (uplift) in imaging the visualization of the sub–basalt-influenced geological settings, including high velocity contrasts and volcanics. This will allow greater understanding of the plays in one of the most exciting E&P sectors regions of the UK continental shelf.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, said: “I am pleased that we now have available to E&P customers this Erlend Wild West survey in the West of Shetlands region, which covers an area that already has existing discoveries and where a number of high potential prospects have also been identified. Already, feedback from first customers has been particularly positive and reinforces the extensive work we have recently undertaken to build up our world-class processing and imaging capabilities.”

