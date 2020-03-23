The share buy-back programme runs as from 21 August 2019 and up to and including 31 July 2020. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1,500 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 14/2020 of 25 February 2020. The share buy-back programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

 Number of sharesAverage
purchase price		Transaction value in DKK
Accumulated, last announcement4,304,844226.17973,605,233
16 March 202075,158172.5212,966,040
17 March 202076,520175.4313,423,865
18 March 202045,189172.127,777,953
19 March 202049,597170.438,452,603
20 March 202048,800171.778,382,596
Accumulated under the programme4,600,108222.741,024,608,291

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 4,600,108 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 5.93% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
                                                         
Jyske Bank

Contact person: Simon Hagbart Madsen, tel. +45 89 89 71 85.

