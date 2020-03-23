The share buy-back programme runs as from 21 August 2019 and up to and including 31 July 2020. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1,500 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 14/2020 of 25 February 2020. The share buy-back programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of shares
|Average
purchase price
|Transaction value in DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|4,304,844
|226.17
|973,605,233
|16 March 2020
|75,158
|172.52
|12,966,040
|17 March 2020
|76,520
|175.43
|13,423,865
|18 March 2020
|45,189
|172.12
|7,777,953
|19 March 2020
|49,597
|170.43
|8,452,603
|20 March 2020
|48,800
|171.77
|8,382,596
|Accumulated under the programme
|4,600,108
|222.74
|1,024,608,291
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 4,600,108 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 5.93% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
