



Malmö - ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ZETA) “Our Digital Signage solutions play a vital role in customers’ digital transformation process and they are based on a revenue model with a large extent of recurring SaaS revenues. Additionally, we have secured our financing after having issued a 3.5-year senior unsecured SEK denominated bond of 300 million in September 2019”, says Per Mandorf, President and CEO.

In order to prepare for a weaker market demand in the coming months, the Group has initiated cost control measures. If the market situation continues to be demanding ZetaDisplay intends to save up to ten percent of the Group’s total expenses during 2020 with an increasing effect on a twelve months basis. These activities include temporary layoffs, selected terminations, reduced travel and consultants’ costs as well as prioritization of strategic initiatives.

“The Group’s business activities on all six European markets are ongoing with sufficient activity levels. We are working closely with our customers to keep the momentum going”, Mandorf says. The Group is completely invested in latest digital collaboration tools which allow the Group’s 160 employees at nine offices to handle customer assignments remotely even if some offices are affected by the employees’ physical absence due to government recommendations”, Mandorf concludes.

Malmö, 23 March 2020

