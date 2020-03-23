



In Bilia, sustainability is an important objective. Bilia’s Annual Report for 2019 is therefore available in digital form on Bilia’s website www.bilia.com .

If you wish to receive a printed version of the annual report, please contact us at info@bilia.se .

At the same time as we publish our Annual Report 2019, we also launch a new website, so welcome to look through this one too.

Gothenburg, 23 March 2020

Bilia AB (publ)

For information please contact:

Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se

Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

This information is information that Bilia AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication on 23 March 2020, at 12:20 a.m. CET.

Facts about the Bilia Group

Bilia is one of Europe’s largest car chains with a leading position within service and sales of cars and transport vehicles. Bilia has 136 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia sells cars of the brand Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Dacia, Alpine and transport vehicles of the brand Renault, Toyota and Dacia.

Bilia has today a fully expanded business with sales of new cars, e-commerce, spare parts and store sales, service and repair workshops, tyres and car glass and financing, insurance, car washes, fuel stations and auto salvage under the same roof, which gives a unique offer.

Bilia reported a turnover of about SEK 30 bn in 2019 and had about 5,000 employees.

Attachment