WALL, N.J., March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BKYI), an innovative provider of biometric software and hardware solutions for strong, convenient user authentication and large-scale identity, announced today that after a successful initial deployment of BIO-key biometric authentication solutions, the Dubai Police Force has expanded its use of the Company’s software and hardware solutions.



The expansion includes an annual software subscription renewal and purchase of additional PIV-Pro™ FIPS 201 compliant fingerprint scanners and additional subscription licenses for use with BIO-key’s ID Director for Windows , building on their initial deployment in 2019. The Dubai Police Force is utilizing BIO-key technology to secure access to desktop and mobile devices as well as internal access to Windows applications. BIO-key solutions enable each user’s biometric to serve as the strongest form of multi-factor authentication for devices and applications.

Mike DePasquale, BIO-key’s CEO, commented, “The Dubai Police Force, one of the world’s premier law enforcement agencies, is recognized for its use of innovative technologies and extremely high security standards. We were proud to be initially selected for this program in March 2019. The program’s expansion is further testament to the performance and value of our technology and service and should serve as a strong reference for other law enforcement customers.’

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.bio-key.com )

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric solutions that enable convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications and high-value transactions. BIO-key’s software and hardware finger scanning solutions offer secure, user-friendly and attractively priced alternatives to passwords, PINs, tokens and security cards, enabling enterprises and consumers to secure their networks and devices as well as their information in the cloud.

About The Dubai Police Force

The Dubai Police Force employs over seventeen thousand officers and is considered one of the most forward thinking and progressive law enforcement organizations in the Middle East. They were the first Arab police force to apply DNA testing in criminal investigations, the first to use electronic fingerprinting, as well as the first to utilize electronic services. The Dubai Police were also pioneers in the deployment of GPS tracking systems to locate Police Patrols and aid in operations. As a result of such initiatives, the Dubai Police Force has been recognized with the “Dubai Award for Government Performance” and ISO 2000:9001 certification for applying quality management systems in all police fields.

