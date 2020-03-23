SECURITIES REPURCHASING PROGRAMME

(Decided by the annual shareholders’ meeting of 17 May 2019)

Disclosure of trading in own shares

Period from 13 to 19 March 2020

Issuer : COMPAGNIE GENERALE DES ETABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

LEI : 549300SOSI58J6VIW052

Types of securities: ordinary shares (ISIN : FR 0000121261)

Full details of the programme disclosed on 7 January 2020

Purchases effected during the period:

1







Trading days 2







Numbers of shares purchased (*) 3







Weighted average unit prices of transactions

(in €) 4







Amounts

(in €) 5







Purpose of redemption 6







Market



13/03/20



NONE - - - -



16/03/20



NONE - - - -



17/03/20



NONE - - - -



18/03/20



NONE - - - -



19/03/20



23’697



75,3555



1’785’700,00



Annulation



OTC Totals of columns 2 and 4, and weighted average unit price of purchases effected during the period (column 3)



23’697



75,3555



1’785’700,00 -



-

(*) Shares purchased through a derivative instrument are included. Are excluded transactions carried out in connection with the execution of a contract to increase share market liquidity.

