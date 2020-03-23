SECURITIES REPURCHASING PROGRAMME

(Decided by the annual shareholders’ meeting of 17 May 2019)

Disclosure of trading in own shares

Period from 13 to 19 March 2020

Issuer : COMPAGNIE GENERALE DES ETABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

LEI : 549300SOSI58J6VIW052

Types of securities: ordinary shares (ISIN : FR 0000121261)

Full details of the programme disclosed on 7 January 2020

Purchases effected during the period:

1

 

Trading days		2

 

Numbers of shares purchased (*) 		3

 

Weighted average unit prices of transactions
(in )		4

 

Amounts
(in )		5

 

Purpose of redemption		6

 

Market
 

13/03/20		 

NONE		----
 

16/03/20		 

NONE		----
 

17/03/20		 

NONE		----
 

18/03/20		 

NONE		----
 

19/03/20		 

23’697		 

75,3555		 

1’785’700,00		 

Annulation		 

OTC
Totals of columns 2 and 4, and weighted average unit price of purchases effected during the period (column 3) 

23’697		 

75,3555		 

1’785’700,00		-

 		-

(*) Shares purchased through a derivative instrument are included. Are excluded transactions carried out in connection with the execution of a contract to increase share market liquidity.

