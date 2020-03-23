Prosafe hereby provides the following update on ongoing operations / contracts in light of COVID-19 and the oil price crash;
Prosafe will provide further updates to the market as and if required.
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com
Stavanger, 23 March 2020
Prosafe SE
For further information, please contact:
Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155
Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Prosafe SE
Stavanger, NORWAY
logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: