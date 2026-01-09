Prosafe SE: Safe Caledonia contract further extended at Captain

8 January 2026, Oslo - Ithaca Energy (UK) Limited (‘Ithaca’) has exercised all three (3) remaining weeks of options for the Safe Caledonia to continue providing accommodation support at the Captain field in the UK sector of the North Sea through to 22nd February 2026.

Total value of this contract extension is approximately USD 2.73 million.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com



For further information, please contact:

Reese McNeel, CEO

Phone: +47 415 08 186





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act





Attachment