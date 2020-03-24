PRESS RELEASE

March 24, 2020





Anita Milland, currently VP of Finance and Administration appointed interim Chief Financial Officer and Head of Investor Relations

Jorgen Drejer assumes role of Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Recruitment efforts for U.S.-based Chief Financial Officer ongoing

Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases of the central nervous system, today announced the appointment of Anita Milland as interim Chief Financial Officer and Head of Investor Relations effective immediately following the departure of Saniona Chief Financial Officer and co-founder Thomas Feldthus. As part of Saniona’s strategic transformation and expansion in the US, Jorgen Drejer, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and co-founder will assume the role of Deputy Chief Executive Officer, which was previously held by Mr. Feldthus. Recruitment efforts for a permanent, U.S.-based Chief Financial Officer are ongoing.

“We are thrilled to have Anita’s financial leadership as we continue our strategic transformation and buildup of our U.S. presence,” said Rami Levin, Chief Executive Officer of Saniona. “Her extensive experience as a financial executive will be instrumental as we continue our search for a U.S.-based Chief Financial Officer to increase our focus and presence in the U.S. With multiple near-term milestones, it is a transformative time for Saniona and we look forward to leveraging and expanding our U.S. organization as we work towards our goal of becoming a global, commercial company.”

Ms. Milland has more than 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry within finance, administration and investor relations. Prior to joining Saniona, Ms. Milland was Vice President, Finance & Administration as well as Chief Financial Officer at NeuroSearch A/S, a Danish listed pharmaceutical company (now NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S). Anita joined Saniona first as a consultant in 2014, and then transitioned to Vice President, Finance & Administration, prior to assuming the role of interim Chief Financial Officer. In addition, Ms. Milland has extensive Board experience having served on the Board of Directors of NeuroSearch Sweden AB, Poseidon Pharmaceuticals A/S and NsExplorer A/S. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting from Niels Brock, Copenhagen.

For more information, please contact

Rami Levin, President and CEO, Saniona. Cell: +1-781-987-3144. email: rami.levin@saniona.com

Anita Milland, Interim CFO and Head of IR. Cell: +45-20163432. email: anita.milland@saniona.com



The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8:00 a.m. CET on March 24, 2020.

About Saniona

Saniona is a rare disease biopharmaceutical company focused on research, development and commercialization of treatments for the central nervous system. The company has four programs in clinical development. Saniona intends to develop and commercialize treatments for rare disease indications such as Prader-Willi syndrome and hypothalamic obesity on its own. The research is focused on ion channels and the company has a broad portfolio of research programs. Saniona has partnerships with Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Productos Medix, S.A de S.V and Cadent Therapeutics. Saniona is based in Copenhagen, Denmark, and the company’s shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap (OMX: SANION). Read more at www.saniona.com .

