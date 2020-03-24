08:00 London, 10:00 Helsinki, 24 March 2020 - Afarak Group Plc ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

AFARAK GROUP: MEASURES TO COMBAT COVID-19 EPIDEMIC

In order to combat the COVID-19 epidemic, The South African National Coronavirus Command Council has decided to enforce a nation-wide lockdown for 21 days with effect from midnight on Thursday 26 March, ending on April 16th, 2020.

Amongst many other measures, all the Companies whose operations require continuous processes such as furnaces and underground mine operations will be required to make arrangements for care and maintenance to avoid damage to their continuous operations.

These measures are engaging also the operations of Afarak Group in South Africa and , accordingly, a specific plan is being developed by the Company in order to cope with these extraordinary measures and preserve the Health and Safety of the workers and the Population.

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

