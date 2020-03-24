Not for distribution in the United States or through United States wire services.



TORONTO, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHAR Technologies Ltd. (“CHAR”) (YES – TSXV) today announced the deferment of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”). In light of the evolving COVID-19 situation, a new date for the Meeting will be announced once the containment measures instituted by the Federal and Provincial Governments are lifted.

“Once we are able to reschedule the Meeting, it will include everything that our shareholders and stakeholders have come to expect from a CHAR Meeting including great networking, prominent guest speakers, and a comprehensive presentation on everything related to CHAR, including its strategy in the cleantech space,” said Andrew White, CEO.

CHAR is also reiterating the following update on COVID-19 for its stakeholders: “Prior to the emergence of COVID-19, CHAR had a flexible and remote work policy in place. Therefore, with the emerging situation, employees have been able to continue to work remotely,” said Andrew White. “CHAR remains committed to providing uninterrupted service to our clients, including those essential businesses such as food and beverage manufacturing, and is taking all reasonable actions to ensure continued protection of the health and safety of our staff, clients and suppliers.”

About CHAR

CHAR Technologies Ltd. is a cleantech development and services company, specializing organic waste pyrolysis and biocarbon development (activated charcoal ‘SulfaCHAR’ and solid biofuel ‘CleanFyre’), custom equipment for industrial air and water treatment, and providing services in environmental management, site investigation and remediation, engineering, environmental compliance and resource efficiency.

Forward-Looking Statements



Statements contained in this press release contain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (“forward-looking statements”) about CHAR and is business and operations, including statements regarding: CHAR’s intention on changing the location of the upcoming Meeting; ‎the matters to be addressed at the upcoming Meeting and CHAR’s intention to hold an upcoming stakeholder event. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", ‎‎"believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to CHAR, are intended to identify forward-looking information. Such statements reflect CHAR’s current views and ‎intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to CHAR, and are subject to ‎certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those risk factors discussed or referred to in CHAR’s disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada, including the Management Discussion & Analysis dated February 27, 2020 and available under CHAR’s profile on www.sedar.com. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its ‎entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, CHAR does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or ‎completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release ‎is made as of the date of this press release and CHAR undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise ‎any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.‎



For further information, please contact:

Andrew White

Chief Executive Officer

CHAR Technologies Ltd.

e-mail: andrew.white@chartechnologies.com

tel: 647-968-5347