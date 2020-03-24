Paris, March 24th, 2020
The disclosure of share transactions carried out from March 16th to March 20th, 2020 was sent to the AMF on March 24th, 2020. As required by current law, this document is publically available and can be consulted on the Company’s website (www.lvmh.com) under the section «regulated information».
Attachment
LVMH
Paris, FRANCE
Share Transactions Disclosure from March 16th to March 20th 2020FILE URL | Copy the link below
LVMH LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: