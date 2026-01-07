Half yearly report on LVMH’s liquidity contract with ODDO BHF SCA

Paris, January 7th, 2026
Pursuant to LVMH’s liquidity contract with Oddo BHF SCA, on the 31st of December 2025 the following amounts appeared on the liquidity account:
- 21,000 shares
- 27,492,796.91 euros in cash
During the second half of 2025, the following transactions were made under the terms of the LVMH liquidity contract:
- 2,534 purchases, for a total volume of 159,987 shares and a total amount of 86,210,338.15 euros
- 2,829 sales, for a total volume of 190,987 shares and a total amount of 103,815,560.90 euros
As a reminder, at the signing date of the liquidity contract, the following amounts appeared on the liquidity account:
- 40,000 shares
- 32,476,235.80 euros in cash
|PURCHASES
|SALES
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Amount in euros
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Amount in euros
|Total
|2,534
|159,987
|86,210,338.15
|Total
|2,829
|190,987
|103,815,560.90
|01/07/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|01/07/2025
|70
|5,000
|2,285,000.00
|02/07/2025
|11
|1,000
|469,000.00
|02/07/2025
|73
|5,000
|2,395,200.00
|04/07/2025
|42
|2,000
|960,000.00
|04/07/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|07/07/2025
|19
|1,000
|474,000.00
|07/07/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|08/07/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|08/07/2025
|36
|2,000
|962,000.00
|09/07/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|09/07/2025
|17
|1,000
|487,000.00
|10/07/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|10/07/2025
|41
|3,000
|1,485,000.00
|11/07/2025
|41
|3,000
|1,488,000.00
|11/07/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|14/07/2025
|22
|2,500
|1,198,500.00
|14/07/2025
|8
|1,500
|721,725.00
|15/07/2025
|42
|2,000
|964,000.00
|15/07/2025
|18
|1,000
|485,000.00
|16/07/2025
|14
|2,000
|944,000.00
|16/07/2025
|25
|2,000
|953,000.00
|17/07/2025
|44
|2,000
|953,000.00
|17/07/2025
|47
|3,000
|1,441,350.00
|18/07/2025
|60
|3,000
|1,425,000.00
|18/07/2025
|17
|1,000
|481,000.00
|21/07/2025
|33
|2,000
|936,000.00
|21/07/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|22/07/2025
|10
|1,000
|465,000.00
|22/07/2025
|13
|1,000
|468,000.00
|23/07/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|23/07/2025
|34
|3,000
|1,432,300.00
|24/07/2025
|39
|3,000
|1,419,000.00
|24/07/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|25/07/2025
|15
|1,000
|464,000.00
|25/07/2025
|60
|5,000
|2,394,983.10
|28/07/2025
|12
|1,000
|489,000.00
|28/07/2025
|66
|1,000
|495,750.00
|29/07/2025
|47
|3,000
|1,443,000.00
|29/07/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|30/07/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|30/07/2025
|30
|3,000
|1,444,000.00
|31/07/2025
|22
|2,000
|952,000.00
|31/07/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|01/08/2025
|44
|3,000
|1,398,000.00
|01/08/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|04/08/2025
|6
|741
|342,456.25
|04/08/2025
|7
|241
|112,306.00
|05/08/2025
|44
|3,000
|1,368,000.00
|05/08/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|06/08/2025
|22
|1,000
|454,000.00
|06/08/2025
|47
|2,000
|918,250.00
|07/08/2025
|22
|1,000
|463,000.00
|07/08/2025
|55
|3,000
|1,392,000.00
|08/08/2025
|4
|500
|230,000.00
|08/08/2025
|13
|1,000
|464,650.00
|11/08/2025
|33
|2,000
|921,000.00
|11/08/2025
|28
|1,000
|465,000.00
|12/08/2025
|27
|2,000
|906,000.00
|12/08/2025
|64
|2,000
|915,000.00
|13/08/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|13/08/2025
|65
|3,234
|1,501,886.40
|14/08/2025
|18
|1,000
|467,000.00
|14/08/2025
|22
|1,382
|650,686.00
|15/08/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|15/08/2025
|12
|1,000
|477,000.00
|18/08/2025
|20
|1,000
|472,000.00
|18/08/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|19/08/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|19/08/2025
|40
|3,000
|1,453,000.00
|20/08/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|20/08/2025
|26
|2,000
|991,000.00
|21/08/2025
|37
|2,000
|974,000.00
|21/08/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|22/08/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|22/08/2025
|28
|3,384
|1,671,547.40
|25/08/2025
|41
|2,000
|978,000.00
|25/08/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|26/08/2025
|16
|1,000
|490,000.00
|26/08/2025
|22
|2,000
|986,000.00
|27/08/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|27/08/2025
|44
|3,297
|1,638,985.00
|28/08/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|28/08/2025
|41
|3,000
|1,536,000.00
|29/08/2025
|50
|3,000
|1,523,000.00
|29/08/2025
|11
|703
|361,342.00
|02/09/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|02/09/2025
|50
|4,000
|2,064,200.00
|03/09/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|03/09/2025
|18
|2,000
|1,041,100.00
|04/09/2025
|68
|6,000
|3,046,800.00
|04/09/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|PURCHASES
|SALES
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Amount in euros
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Amount in euros
|05/09/2025
|49
|3,000
|1,484,000.00
|05/09/2025
|28
|2,000
|997,000.00
|09/09/2025
|59
|3,000
|1,476,000.00
|09/09/2025
|24
|1,000
|500,000.00
|10/09/2025
|63
|3,000
|1,464,000.00
|10/09/2025
|42
|3,000
|1,484,150.00
|11/09/2025
|24
|2,000
|970,000.00
|11/09/2025
|17
|1,000
|490,000.00
|12/09/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|12/09/2025
|16
|1,000
|492,000.00
|15/09/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|15/09/2025
|35
|3,000
|1,497,000.00
|16/09/2025
|13
|1,000
|505,000.00
|16/09/2025
|20
|2,000
|1,023,000.00
|17/09/2025
|15
|1,000
|505,000.00
|17/09/2025
|14
|1,000
|508,400.00
|18/09/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|18/09/2025
|22
|2,000
|1,037,000.00
|19/09/2025
|37
|3,000
|1,538,600.00
|19/09/2025
|11
|1,000
|518,000.00
|22/09/2025
|25
|2,000
|1,011,000.00
|22/09/2025
|3
|1,000
|507,000.00
|23/09/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|23/09/2025
|48
|4,000
|2,078,900.00
|24/09/2025
|49
|3,390
|1,740,510.00
|24/09/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|25/09/2025
|31
|2,000
|1,012,000.00
|25/09/2025
|16
|1,000
|512,500.00
|26/09/2025
|8
|1,000
|512,000.00
|26/09/2025
|29
|2,000
|1,027,000.00
|29/09/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|29/09/2025
|20
|2,000
|1,045,000.00
|30/09/2025
|11
|1,000
|519,000.00
|30/09/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|01/10/2025
|15
|1,000
|522,000.00
|01/10/2025
|17
|2,000
|1,051,000.00
|02/10/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|02/10/2025
|14
|3,000
|1,608,800.00
|03/10/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|03/10/2025
|14
|1,000
|549,000.00
|06/10/2025
|62
|4,000
|2,171,000.00
|06/10/2025
|16
|1,000
|545,000.00
|07/10/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|07/10/2025
|58
|4,000
|2,213,000.00
|08/10/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|08/10/2025
|44
|2,390
|1,360,626.00
|09/10/2025
|75
|4,000
|2,274,000.00
|09/10/2025
|6
|1,000
|585,000.00
|10/10/2025
|49
|4,000
|2,210,000.00
|10/10/2025
|14
|1,000
|565,000.00
|13/10/2025
|76
|4,000
|2,174,000.00
|13/10/2025
|33
|2,000
|1,107,000.00
|14/10/2025
|16
|1,000
|532,000.00
|14/10/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|15/10/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|15/10/2025
|61
|8,000
|4,820,000.00
|16/10/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|16/10/2025
|12
|1,000
|603,000.00
|17/10/2025
|47
|3,000
|1,795,000.00
|17/10/2025
|53
|4,000
|2,415,000.00
|20/10/2025
|14
|1,000
|606,000.00
|20/10/2025
|31
|2,000
|1,222,000.00
|21/10/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|21/10/2025
|16
|1,000
|617,000.00
|22/10/2025
|16
|1,000
|610,900.00
|22/10/2025
|36
|2,000
|1,238,535.60
|23/10/2025
|10
|1,000
|623,000.00
|23/10/2025
|4
|1,000
|629,000.00
|24/10/2025
|42
|2,000
|1,227,000.00
|24/10/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|27/10/2025
|16
|1,000
|608,000.00
|27/10/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|28/10/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|28/10/2025
|6
|750
|462,750.00
|29/10/2025
|12
|1,127
|692,470.00
|29/10/2025
|30
|1,337
|827,794.20
|30/10/2025
|27
|2,000
|1,224,900.00
|30/10/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|31/10/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|31/10/2025
|13
|1,040
|634,552.00
|03/11/2025
|20
|1,040
|638,780.50
|03/11/2025
|31
|2,040
|1,258,680.00
|04/11/2025
|43
|3,000
|1,819,030.40
|04/11/2025
|16
|1,000
|609,000.00
|05/11/2025
|66
|4,000
|2,394,600.00
|05/11/2025
|47
|5,000
|3,040,000.00
|06/11/2025
|34
|2,000
|1,211,000.00
|06/11/2025
|14
|1,000
|617,000.00
|07/11/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|07/11/2025
|9
|1,000
|604,000.00
|10/11/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|10/11/2025
|22
|3,000
|1,849,400.00
|11/11/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|11/11/2025
|47
|4,500
|2,837,000.00
|12/11/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|12/11/2025
|30
|2,000
|1,285,190.00
|PURCHASES
|SALES
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Amount in euros
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Amount in euros
|13/11/2025
|54
|1,500
|965,000.00
|13/11/2025
|11
|500
|326,000.00
|14/11/2025
|26
|1,500
|954,000.00
|14/11/2025
|15
|500
|320,500.00
|17/11/2025
|55
|3,000
|1,881,000.00
|17/11/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|18/11/2025
|36
|2,500
|1,529,500.00
|18/11/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|19/11/2025
|11
|1,000
|608,000.00
|19/11/2025
|25
|1,000
|611,000.00
|20/11/2025
|27
|2,000
|1,235,000.00
|20/11/2025
|77
|4,000
|2,480,000.00
|21/11/2025
|20
|2,000
|1,220,800.00
|21/11/2025
|19
|1,000
|617,500.00
|24/11/2025
|16
|500
|311,500.00
|24/11/2025
|7
|500
|315,000.00
|25/11/2025
|7
|1,000
|617,000.00
|25/11/2025
|16
|500
|311,000.00
|26/11/2025
|24
|1,000
|622,000.00
|26/11/2025
|29
|1,000
|627,000.00
|27/11/2025
|10
|500
|311,000.00
|27/11/2025
|10
|500
|313,300.00
|28/11/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|28/11/2025
|40
|2,000
|1,269,000.00
|01/12/2025
|44
|2,000
|1,277,000.00
|01/12/2025
|29
|1,961
|1,261,806.00
|02/12/2025
|39
|2,000
|1,271,000.00
|02/12/2025
|39
|1,039
|664,343.00
|03/12/2025
|19
|1,500
|942,250.00
|03/12/2025
|28
|500
|316,000.00
|05/12/2025
|30
|1,500
|937,000.00
|05/12/2025
|1
|1,000
|628,100.00
|08/12/2025
|14
|1,127
|700,113.00
|08/12/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|09/12/2025
|12
|1,500
|926,500.00
|09/12/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|10/12/2025
|3
|52
|31,772.00
|10/12/2025
|60
|2,179
|1,353,180.70
|11/12/2025
|11
|500
|311,500.00
|11/12/2025
|89
|3,000
|1,881,000.00
|12/12/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|12/12/2025
|10
|323
|203,490.00
|15/12/2025
|28
|1,500
|944,000.00
|15/12/2025
|38
|1,677
|1,063,202.50
|16/12/2025
|11
|500
|315,500.00
|16/12/2025
|20
|1,500
|951,550.00
|17/12/2025
|39
|1,500
|944,500.00
|17/12/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|18/12/2025
|24
|1,000
|627,000.00
|18/12/2025
|64
|3,000
|1,901,650.00
|19/12/2025
|18
|1,500
|943,600.00
|19/12/2025
|9
|1,000
|635,500.00
|22/12/2025
|4
|500
|314,000.00
|22/12/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|24/12/2025
|0
|0
|0.00
|24/12/2025
|5
|500
|316,500.00
|30/12/2025
|3
|510
|322,256.00
|30/12/2025
|1
|10
|6,400.00
LVMH
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d’Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Ao Yun, Château d’Esclans, Château Galoupet, Joseph Phelps and Château Minuty. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Loro Piana, RIMOWA, Patou, Barton Perreira and Vuarnet. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Maison Francis Kurkdjian and Officine Universelle Buly. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bulgari, TAG Heuer, Tiffany & Co, Chaumet, Zenith, Fred, Hublot and l’Epée. LVMH is also active in Selective Retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos-Le Parisien, Paris Match, Cova, Le Jardin d’Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Belmond and Cheval Blanc hotels.
LVMH CONTACTS
| Analysts and investors
Rodolphe Ozun
LVMH
+ 33 1 44 13 27 21
| Media
Jean-Charles Tréhan
LVMH
+ 33 1 44 13 26 20
|
MEDIA CONTACTS
| France
Charlotte Mariné / +33 6 75 30 43 91
Axelle Gadala / +33 6 89 01 07 60
Publicis Consultants
+ 33 1 44 82 46 05
| France
Michel Calzaroni / + 33 6 07 34 20 14
Olivier Labesse / Hugues Schmitt / Thomas Roborel de Climens / + 33 6 79 11 49 71
| Italy
Michele Calcaterra / Matteo Steinbach
SEC and Partners
+ 39 02 6249991
|UK
Hugh Morrison / Charlotte McMullen
Montfort Communications
+ 44 7921 881 800
| US
Nik Deogun / Blake Sonnenshein
Brunswick Group
+ 1 212 333 3810
| China
Daniel Jeffreys
Deluxewords
+ 44 772 212 6562
+ 86 21 80 36 04 48
Attachment