Half yearly report on LVMH’s liquidity contract with ODDO BHF SCA

Paris, January 7th, 2026

Pursuant to LVMH’s liquidity contract with Oddo BHF SCA, on the 31st of December 2025 the following amounts appeared on the liquidity account:

21,000 shares

27,492,796.91 euros in cash

During the second half of 2025, the following transactions were made under the terms of the LVMH liquidity contract:

2,534 purchases, for a total volume of 159,987 shares and a total amount of 86,210,338.15 euros

2,829 sales, for a total volume of 190,987 shares and a total amount of 103,815,560.90 euros

As a reminder, at the signing date of the liquidity contract, the following amounts appeared on the liquidity account:

40,000 shares

32,476,235.80 euros in cash

PURCHASES SALES Date



Number of transactions



Number of shares



Amount in euros



Date



Number of transactions



Number of shares



Amount in euros



Total 2,534 159,987 86,210,338.15 Total 2,829 190,987 103,815,560.90 01/07/2025 0 0 0.00 01/07/2025 70 5,000 2,285,000.00 02/07/2025 11 1,000 469,000.00 02/07/2025 73 5,000 2,395,200.00 04/07/2025 42 2,000 960,000.00 04/07/2025 0 0 0.00 07/07/2025 19 1,000 474,000.00 07/07/2025 0 0 0.00 08/07/2025 0 0 0.00 08/07/2025 36 2,000 962,000.00 09/07/2025 0 0 0.00 09/07/2025 17 1,000 487,000.00 10/07/2025 0 0 0.00 10/07/2025 41 3,000 1,485,000.00 11/07/2025 41 3,000 1,488,000.00 11/07/2025 0 0 0.00 14/07/2025 22 2,500 1,198,500.00 14/07/2025 8 1,500 721,725.00 15/07/2025 42 2,000 964,000.00 15/07/2025 18 1,000 485,000.00 16/07/2025 14 2,000 944,000.00 16/07/2025 25 2,000 953,000.00 17/07/2025 44 2,000 953,000.00 17/07/2025 47 3,000 1,441,350.00 18/07/2025 60 3,000 1,425,000.00 18/07/2025 17 1,000 481,000.00 21/07/2025 33 2,000 936,000.00 21/07/2025 0 0 0.00 22/07/2025 10 1,000 465,000.00 22/07/2025 13 1,000 468,000.00 23/07/2025 0 0 0.00 23/07/2025 34 3,000 1,432,300.00 24/07/2025 39 3,000 1,419,000.00 24/07/2025 0 0 0.00 25/07/2025 15 1,000 464,000.00 25/07/2025 60 5,000 2,394,983.10 28/07/2025 12 1,000 489,000.00 28/07/2025 66 1,000 495,750.00 29/07/2025 47 3,000 1,443,000.00 29/07/2025 0 0 0.00 30/07/2025 0 0 0.00 30/07/2025 30 3,000 1,444,000.00 31/07/2025 22 2,000 952,000.00 31/07/2025 0 0 0.00 01/08/2025 44 3,000 1,398,000.00 01/08/2025 0 0 0.00 04/08/2025 6 741 342,456.25 04/08/2025 7 241 112,306.00 05/08/2025 44 3,000 1,368,000.00 05/08/2025 0 0 0.00 06/08/2025 22 1,000 454,000.00 06/08/2025 47 2,000 918,250.00 07/08/2025 22 1,000 463,000.00 07/08/2025 55 3,000 1,392,000.00 08/08/2025 4 500 230,000.00 08/08/2025 13 1,000 464,650.00 11/08/2025 33 2,000 921,000.00 11/08/2025 28 1,000 465,000.00 12/08/2025 27 2,000 906,000.00 12/08/2025 64 2,000 915,000.00 13/08/2025 0 0 0.00 13/08/2025 65 3,234 1,501,886.40 14/08/2025 18 1,000 467,000.00 14/08/2025 22 1,382 650,686.00 15/08/2025 0 0 0.00 15/08/2025 12 1,000 477,000.00 18/08/2025 20 1,000 472,000.00 18/08/2025 0 0 0.00 19/08/2025 0 0 0.00 19/08/2025 40 3,000 1,453,000.00 20/08/2025 0 0 0.00 20/08/2025 26 2,000 991,000.00 21/08/2025 37 2,000 974,000.00 21/08/2025 0 0 0.00 22/08/2025 0 0 0.00 22/08/2025 28 3,384 1,671,547.40 25/08/2025 41 2,000 978,000.00 25/08/2025 0 0 0.00 26/08/2025 16 1,000 490,000.00 26/08/2025 22 2,000 986,000.00 27/08/2025 0 0 0.00 27/08/2025 44 3,297 1,638,985.00 28/08/2025 0 0 0.00 28/08/2025 41 3,000 1,536,000.00 29/08/2025 50 3,000 1,523,000.00 29/08/2025 11 703 361,342.00 02/09/2025 0 0 0.00 02/09/2025 50 4,000 2,064,200.00 03/09/2025 0 0 0.00 03/09/2025 18 2,000 1,041,100.00 04/09/2025 68 6,000 3,046,800.00 04/09/2025 0 0 0.00





05/09/2025 49 3,000 1,484,000.00 05/09/2025 28 2,000 997,000.00 09/09/2025 59 3,000 1,476,000.00 09/09/2025 24 1,000 500,000.00 10/09/2025 63 3,000 1,464,000.00 10/09/2025 42 3,000 1,484,150.00 11/09/2025 24 2,000 970,000.00 11/09/2025 17 1,000 490,000.00 12/09/2025 0 0 0.00 12/09/2025 16 1,000 492,000.00 15/09/2025 0 0 0.00 15/09/2025 35 3,000 1,497,000.00 16/09/2025 13 1,000 505,000.00 16/09/2025 20 2,000 1,023,000.00 17/09/2025 15 1,000 505,000.00 17/09/2025 14 1,000 508,400.00 18/09/2025 0 0 0.00 18/09/2025 22 2,000 1,037,000.00 19/09/2025 37 3,000 1,538,600.00 19/09/2025 11 1,000 518,000.00 22/09/2025 25 2,000 1,011,000.00 22/09/2025 3 1,000 507,000.00 23/09/2025 0 0 0.00 23/09/2025 48 4,000 2,078,900.00 24/09/2025 49 3,390 1,740,510.00 24/09/2025 0 0 0.00 25/09/2025 31 2,000 1,012,000.00 25/09/2025 16 1,000 512,500.00 26/09/2025 8 1,000 512,000.00 26/09/2025 29 2,000 1,027,000.00 29/09/2025 0 0 0.00 29/09/2025 20 2,000 1,045,000.00 30/09/2025 11 1,000 519,000.00 30/09/2025 0 0 0.00 01/10/2025 15 1,000 522,000.00 01/10/2025 17 2,000 1,051,000.00 02/10/2025 0 0 0.00 02/10/2025 14 3,000 1,608,800.00 03/10/2025 0 0 0.00 03/10/2025 14 1,000 549,000.00 06/10/2025 62 4,000 2,171,000.00 06/10/2025 16 1,000 545,000.00 07/10/2025 0 0 0.00 07/10/2025 58 4,000 2,213,000.00 08/10/2025 0 0 0.00 08/10/2025 44 2,390 1,360,626.00 09/10/2025 75 4,000 2,274,000.00 09/10/2025 6 1,000 585,000.00 10/10/2025 49 4,000 2,210,000.00 10/10/2025 14 1,000 565,000.00 13/10/2025 76 4,000 2,174,000.00 13/10/2025 33 2,000 1,107,000.00 14/10/2025 16 1,000 532,000.00 14/10/2025 0 0 0.00 15/10/2025 0 0 0.00 15/10/2025 61 8,000 4,820,000.00 16/10/2025 0 0 0.00 16/10/2025 12 1,000 603,000.00 17/10/2025 47 3,000 1,795,000.00 17/10/2025 53 4,000 2,415,000.00 20/10/2025 14 1,000 606,000.00 20/10/2025 31 2,000 1,222,000.00 21/10/2025 0 0 0.00 21/10/2025 16 1,000 617,000.00 22/10/2025 16 1,000 610,900.00 22/10/2025 36 2,000 1,238,535.60 23/10/2025 10 1,000 623,000.00 23/10/2025 4 1,000 629,000.00 24/10/2025 42 2,000 1,227,000.00 24/10/2025 0 0 0.00 27/10/2025 16 1,000 608,000.00 27/10/2025 0 0 0.00 28/10/2025 0 0 0.00 28/10/2025 6 750 462,750.00 29/10/2025 12 1,127 692,470.00 29/10/2025 30 1,337 827,794.20 30/10/2025 27 2,000 1,224,900.00 30/10/2025 0 0 0.00 31/10/2025 0 0 0.00 31/10/2025 13 1,040 634,552.00 03/11/2025 20 1,040 638,780.50 03/11/2025 31 2,040 1,258,680.00 04/11/2025 43 3,000 1,819,030.40 04/11/2025 16 1,000 609,000.00 05/11/2025 66 4,000 2,394,600.00 05/11/2025 47 5,000 3,040,000.00 06/11/2025 34 2,000 1,211,000.00 06/11/2025 14 1,000 617,000.00 07/11/2025 0 0 0.00 07/11/2025 9 1,000 604,000.00 10/11/2025 0 0 0.00 10/11/2025 22 3,000 1,849,400.00 11/11/2025 0 0 0.00 11/11/2025 47 4,500 2,837,000.00 12/11/2025 0 0 0.00 12/11/2025 30 2,000 1,285,190.00





13/11/2025 54 1,500 965,000.00 13/11/2025 11 500 326,000.00 14/11/2025 26 1,500 954,000.00 14/11/2025 15 500 320,500.00 17/11/2025 55 3,000 1,881,000.00 17/11/2025 0 0 0.00 18/11/2025 36 2,500 1,529,500.00 18/11/2025 0 0 0.00 19/11/2025 11 1,000 608,000.00 19/11/2025 25 1,000 611,000.00 20/11/2025 27 2,000 1,235,000.00 20/11/2025 77 4,000 2,480,000.00 21/11/2025 20 2,000 1,220,800.00 21/11/2025 19 1,000 617,500.00 24/11/2025 16 500 311,500.00 24/11/2025 7 500 315,000.00 25/11/2025 7 1,000 617,000.00 25/11/2025 16 500 311,000.00 26/11/2025 24 1,000 622,000.00 26/11/2025 29 1,000 627,000.00 27/11/2025 10 500 311,000.00 27/11/2025 10 500 313,300.00 28/11/2025 0 0 0.00 28/11/2025 40 2,000 1,269,000.00 01/12/2025 44 2,000 1,277,000.00 01/12/2025 29 1,961 1,261,806.00 02/12/2025 39 2,000 1,271,000.00 02/12/2025 39 1,039 664,343.00 03/12/2025 19 1,500 942,250.00 03/12/2025 28 500 316,000.00 05/12/2025 30 1,500 937,000.00 05/12/2025 1 1,000 628,100.00 08/12/2025 14 1,127 700,113.00 08/12/2025 0 0 0.00 09/12/2025 12 1,500 926,500.00 09/12/2025 0 0 0.00 10/12/2025 3 52 31,772.00 10/12/2025 60 2,179 1,353,180.70 11/12/2025 11 500 311,500.00 11/12/2025 89 3,000 1,881,000.00 12/12/2025 0 0 0.00 12/12/2025 10 323 203,490.00 15/12/2025 28 1,500 944,000.00 15/12/2025 38 1,677 1,063,202.50 16/12/2025 11 500 315,500.00 16/12/2025 20 1,500 951,550.00 17/12/2025 39 1,500 944,500.00 17/12/2025 0 0 0.00 18/12/2025 24 1,000 627,000.00 18/12/2025 64 3,000 1,901,650.00 19/12/2025 18 1,500 943,600.00 19/12/2025 9 1,000 635,500.00 22/12/2025 4 500 314,000.00 22/12/2025 0 0 0.00 24/12/2025 0 0 0.00 24/12/2025 5 500 316,500.00 30/12/2025 3 510 322,256.00 30/12/2025 1 10 6,400.00

