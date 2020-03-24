PARIS, MARCH 24, 2020 — Tarkett informs that it has filed its 2019 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 23, 2020.

The 2019 Universal Registration Document is available to the public, free of charge under the conditions provided by applicable regulations and may be consulted on the “Investors” page of the Group’s website ( www.tarkett.com ), in the “Corporate Documents” section. It is also available on the AMF’s website ( www.amf-france.org ).

The 2019 Universal Registration Document includes:

the 2019 Annual Financial Report;

the Management Report from the Management Board;

the Supervisory Board Report on Corporate Governance;

the Social and Environmental Responsibility Report ;

the information related to the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors ;

the share buyback program description; and

the agenda and draft resolutions of the Shareholder’s Meeting of April 30, 2020.

Following the evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic, updates have been integrated in this document in the following chapters:

Chapter 4 – Section 4.6.2.2 page 202

Chapter 5 – Section 5.7 page 280

Chapter 6 – Section 6.1.1. pages 292 & 296

Given the great uncertainty about the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown measures implemented, the Group will continue to inform the market on the economic impacts that could arise when it will be in position to do so. Tarkett is taking all actions to protect its cash-flow and adapt the Group to this new environment. Tarkett will strictly control cost, working capital and capital spending during that period. As stated in the press release of March 18th 2020, the Management Board will propose to exceptionally modify the distribution policy for 2020 and to suppress the dividend of €0.24 per share in respect of 2019 that was initially announced upon our full year earnings release on February 13th. This proposal will be submitted to the approval of the Shareholders’ Meeting of April 30, 2020.



Investor Relations Contact

Tarkett – Emilie Megel – emilie.megel@tarkett.com

Media contacts

Tarkett - Véronique Bouchard Bienaymé - communication@tarkett.com

Brunswick - tarkett@brunswickgroup.com - Tel.: +33 (0) 1 53 96 83 83

About Tarkett

With a history of 140 years, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative flooring and sports surface solutions, with net sales of €3 billion in 2019. Offering a wide range of products including vinyl, linoleum, rubber, carpet, wood, laminate, artificial turf and athletics tracks, the Group serves customers in over 100 countries across the globe. Tarkett has 12,500 employees and 33 industrial sites, and sells 1.3 million square meters of flooring every day, for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields. Committed to change the game with circular economy, the Group has implemented an eco-innovation strategy based on Cradle to Cradle® principles, with the ultimate goal of contributing to people’s health and wellbeing, and preserving natural capital. Tarkett is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT) and is included in the following indices: SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60. www.tarkett.com .

Attachment