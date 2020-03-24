PRINCETON, N.J., March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALC, a leader in the data, identity products and services industry, announced they are making the ALC’s Data Essential files – a comprehensive demographic view of the US – available at no cost to those working to address the COVID-19 crisis. Access to ALC’s data will help providers of essential services better reach those who need them most.



“This is an unprecedented moment where data can be a force for good,” said ALC CEO Rick Erwin. “Organizations working to help others during this crisis should not be worried about costs.”

ALC’s Data Essentials file covers 100% of U.S. households, including all individuals within those households — each with persistent identity keys and including 300 independent variables. This data will allow any company working on a COVID-19 solution that depends on better understanding of attributes such as individual location, segments, digital identifiers and household information to better model and understand the U.S. population. Potential use cases include:

Health Care Responders looking to model effective resource deployment plans

Researchers looking to profile those affected by the virus, establishing treatment segments and future defenses

Public officials looking to target PSAs and model economic impacts

Providers of essential services making offers available to local communities

If interested, email COVID19Response@ALC.com for more details.

About ALC

Founded in 1978, ALC has grown to become one of the industry’s leading privately held direct and digital data marketing services providers. Headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey — and with offices across the United States — the company enables its roster of clients — including the leaders in virtually every business sector — to grow and improve bottom-line profitability through the innovative use of data and identity solutions.