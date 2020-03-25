ARLINGTON, Va., March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today launched a new, real-time, risk and analytics feature as part of its Global Peril Diagnostic modeling tool. The new feature provides up-to-date information on confirmed global COVID-19 cases alongside clients’ property total insured values by location. Notably, the feature enables clients to easily track developments of the pandemic set against their property assets around the world.



Willis Towers Watson’s Global Peril Diagnostic tool is a sophisticated risk and analytics model that evaluates clients’ property portfolios and assesses their exposure to comprehensive catastrophe risk, inclusive of terrorism and 12 natural perils. The tool’s underlying technology can also be used for charting an employer’s head count or payroll by office location. The data and information supplied to the new feature cover China, the United States, Canada and Australia at province/state levels and the rest of the world at country level, represented by either a country’s geographical central point or capital.

“The economic impact of COVID-19 will clearly be significant, and organizations are under pressure to quickly identify and better understand their business interruption and workers compensation exposures triggered by this pandemic,” said Ben Fidlow, global head of Core Analytics, Corporate Risk and Broking, Willis Towers Watson. “Our new data- and analytics-driven feature will help clients through these efforts and enable them to enhance the practice of their proactive resiliency risk and business continuity decision making.”

The information within the new feature has been created and maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. Data sources include the World Health Organization, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, and DXY. The China data are automatically updating at least once per hour, and non-China data are updating manually.

The information will automatically be visible to users through the “live events” capability; users have the option to turn this feature off if it’s not required.

