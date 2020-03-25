Washington, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Medical Association, American Pharmacists Association, and American Society of Health-System Pharmacists issued a joint statement today on inappropriate ordering, prescribing or dispensing of medications to treat COVID-19. The organizations issued this joint statement to highlight the important role that physicians, pharmacists and health systems play in being just stewards of health care resources during times of emergency and national disaster.

The joint statement is in response to reports of physicians and others prophylactically prescribing, medications currently identified as potential treatments for COVID-19 (e.g., chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin) for themselves, their families, or their colleagues. There also are reports that some pharmacies and hospitals have been purchasing excessive amounts of these medications in anticipation of potentially using them for COVID-19 prevention and treatment. The organizations strongly oppose these actions.

Stockpiling these medications—or depleting supplies with excessive, anticipatory orders—can have grave consequences for patients with conditions such as lupus or rheumatoid arthritis if the drugs are not available in the community. The health care community must collectively balance the needs of patients taking medications on a regular basis for an existing condition with new prescriptions that may be needed for patients diagnosed with COVID-19. Being just stewards of limited resources is essential.

