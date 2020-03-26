Strong order intake and record backlog across all business lines
Significantly strengthened balance sheet
Louvain-La-Neuve, Belgium, 26 March 2020 - IBA (Ion Beam Applications SA, EURONEXT), the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, today announces its consolidated annual results for the 2019 financial year.
|FY 2019**
(EUR 000)
|FY 2018*
(EUR 000)
|Variance
(EUR 000)
|Variance
%
|Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators
|228 706
|206 958
|+21 748
|+10.5%
|Dosimetry
|53 846
|50 449
|+ 3 397
|6.7%
|Total Net Sales
|282 552
|257 407
|+25 145
|9.8%
|REBITDA
|12 459
|13 211
|-752
|-5.7%
|% of Sales
|4.4%
|5.1%
|REBIT
|87
|5 662
|-5 575
|-98.5%
|% of Sales
|0%
|2.2%
|Profit Before Tax
|10 766
|-894
|11 660
|N/A
|% of Sales
|3.8%
|-0.3%
|NET RESULT
|7 610
|-4 401
|12 011
|N/A
|% of Sales
|2.7%
|-1.7%
* Dosimetry numbers (including RadioMed) re-integrated, following the decision in 2019 to retain the business
** RadioMed numbers integrated for 11 months following its disposal in December 2019
IFRS 16 – Leases became effective on January 1, 2019. The effect of this accounting standard at December 31, 2019 is an improvement of REBIT by EUR 0.3m and of REBITDA by EUR 4.9m. The impact on the net result is immaterial
Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer of IBA commented: “At IBA’s core is our deep, world leading expertise in particle acceleration. This unrivalled understanding combined with more than 30 years of operational application has seen IBA build four robust business lines: Proton Therapy, Dosimetry, Radiopharma and Industrial Solutions.
“During 2019 all of these business lines saw a strong order intake which, coupled with significant backlog conversion in the second half, helped IBA to deliver an encouraging rise in Group revenue. The nine rooms sold in Proton Therapy across all major geographies and a record 25 new orders in Other Accelerators contributed to a 10% increase in revenue versus last year. Our Services business also had another excellent year of double digit growth, with this revenue stream continuing to evolve and positively contribute to Group performance.
“Pricing pressure on new proton therapy contracts continued to impact as our competitors attempted to gain market share. However, we have continued to take steps to mitigate the impact of this on our margins as we continue to reduce our costs and apply systemic cost control and efficiency measures to achieve sustainable profitability. We are also doing everything possible to look after our global team, our customers and their patients as we continue to confront COVID-19's impact on family lives and business operations.
“We have begun 2020 with a strengthened balance sheet and streamlined focus based around three core drivers: know-how, execution and innovation. Our core particle accelerators knowledge is unparalleled, with almost 100,000 patients treated on our proton therapy solutions and over 550 accelerators in operation globally across all of our businesses. Conversion of our record backlog in equipment and services continues and coupled with our good cash position, will allow us to continue to invest in next generation technologies such as FLASH to maintain a highly compelling offering across all of our core markets.”
Financial summary *
* The figures for 2018 reintegrate the Dosimetry segment following the decision in 2019 to retain the business
** On like for like basis excluding the impact of new IFRS 16 of EUR 18.1 million
Business summary
About IBA
IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is a global medical technology company focused on bringing integrated and innovative solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company is the worldwide technology leader in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA’s proton therapy solutions are flexible and adaptable, allowing customers to choose from universal full-scale proton therapy centers as well as compact, single room solutions. In addition, IBA has a radiation dosimetry business and develops particle accelerators for the medical world and industry. Headquartered in Belgium and employing about 1,500 people worldwide, IBA has the largest number of installed proton therapy systems across the world.
IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange NYSE EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).
More information can be found at www.iba-worldwide.com
1 Proteus®ONE and Proteus®PLUS are brand names of Proteus 235
