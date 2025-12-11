China Gold Irradiation Introduces IBA’s sustainable X-ray irradiation technology to expand its production capacity

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, December 11, 2025 – IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and electron beam and X-ray solutions for industrial advanced irradiation, announced today it has signed a contract with China Gold Irradiation (CGI), the largest high standard irradiation service company in China, to install a Rhodotron® in Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province, as a first step of the transition of China’s irradiation processing industry to a new stage of high-quality development.

The Jianxing center in East China will be the first CGI center to install X-ray technology. It will provide expanded irradiation capacity to this medical device centralized area as well as abundant capacity to nurture related industries where high standard irradiation service is needed such as biological and traditional Chinese medicine products.

While cobalt availability is becoming increasingly constrained, X-ray represents a sustainable and strategic alternative for the sterilization industry. CGI is determined to invest into X-ray technology to meet the increasingly diversified industrial needs, to further reinforce its leadership in high-end irradiation service domain.

The IBA Rhodotron® TT1000 system is equivalent to a five million curies gamma irradiation center using cobalt and can treat over 60,000 pallets per year. The typical price this X-ray system ranges from EUR 12 million to 15 million, depending on the configuration and options.

Fang Zhonghua, Chairman of board China Gold Irradiation, commented: "The introduction of IBA Rhodotron® represents an important step in the technological diversification of China Gold Irradiation and a concrete action toward high-quality development and the “Healthy China” strategy.”

Thomas Servais, President of IBA Industrial, added: "This agreement reaffirms the growing momentum of X-ray technology in China and also represents a key asset and a strategic milestone in addressing the scarcity of cobalt while highlighting the sustainable nature of X-ray sterilization solutions. CGI stands out as a pioneering service center and one of the early adopters of X-ray technology. With the acquisition of an IBA X-ray accelerator, there is no doubt that CGI’s strong reputation, both in China and globally, will help accelerate X-ray market adoption in China and support the ongoing transition from Gamma to X-ray technologies.”

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered to be one of the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,100 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

About China Gold Irradiation

China Gold Irradiation focuses on irradiation processing and technology service, manages gamma, E-beam centers, medical sterilization, and a national standard technical testing center. Its operations cover Shenzhen, Shanghai, Tianjin, Qingdao, Chengdu, Wuhan, Chongqing, and Zhenjiang.

